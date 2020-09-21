Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite for Week of September 21

1 of 5

Might the disciple be growing weary of his relationship with The Monday Night Messiah?

A week ago, a mid-match mistake earned Murphy an ass-kicking at the hands of Seth Rollins, despite the latter's victory over Dominik Mysterio inside a steel cage. Rollins was brutal, unforgiving and cruel as he assaulted Murphy, slamming the cage door in his face and throwing him into the guardrail.

Seven days after what appeared to be a breakup of sorts, Murphy will have to swallow his pride and team with Rollins in a Triple Threat Match to determine the top contenders to The Street Profits' Raw Tag Team Championship.

Andrade and Angel Garza and the new team of Humberto Carrillo and the aforementioned Mysterio make up the competition.

Considering WWE has already beat the Profits-Andrade/Garza match into the ground and is unlikely to book a babyface vs. babyface match for the pay-per-view, it appears as though Rollins and Murphy will challenge Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on Sunday night.

And that works.

Rollins and Murphy's relationship was at its strongest when they lost the tag titles to the Street Profits in February. What better way to spell the end of their partnership than where the slow descent began?

The messiah and his disciple will score one last great win on Raw before Murphy's frustration at Rollins' tyrannical rule forces their split Sunday night, sparking a rivalry that should produce some hellish matches, if nothing else.