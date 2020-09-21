Anthony Barr's Injury Diagnosed as Torn Pec by Vikings, Will Miss Rest of Season

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Monday that linebacker Anthony Barr suffered a torn pectoral muscle and is out for the season.



Barr's injury was originally classified as shoulder injury after he left the team's Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, although he has been relatively durable throughout his career. In fact, he played 12 or more games in each of his first six seasons in the league.

The UCLA product made four Pro Bowls during that span and finished the 2019 campaign with 79 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Minnesota will have difficulty replacing Barr's versatility in the second line of the defense. The four-time Pro Bowler can plug holes against the run, defend tight ends on passing downs and pressure the quarterback on blitzes.

Look for a combination of Ryan Connelly and Troy Dye to be tasked with making up for the absence of Barr while he is sidelined.