Vikings' Anthony Barr Ruled out After Suffering Shoulder Injury vs. Colts

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr won't return to Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a shoulder injury.

Barr was officially listed as doubtful, but was downgraded to out during the second half.

Barr remains one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL when healthy, earning four Pro Bowl selections over the past five seasons.

Though he didn't earn the honors last season, the linebacker set a new career high with 79 tackles. He added 1.5 sacks and one interception in 14 games, helping the Vikings finish fifth in the league in points allowed.

The 28-year-old has had relatively modest statistics throughout his time in the NFL, but the linebacker has provided value with his ability to make plays against the run and the pass. It's the reason he has started every game he has played since being taken ninth overall in the 2014 draft.

Minnesota also thought highly enough of the defender to re-sign him to a five-year, $67.5 million deal in 2019 after getting interest on the open market.

Injuries have become a problem, however, missing five games in the past two seasons combined. Another issue has kept him off the field, forcing the rest of the Vikings to step up in his absence.

Eric Kendricks can handle much of the slack in the middle of the defense, but the team will need Ryan Connelly or Troy Dye to fill in while Barr is unavailable.