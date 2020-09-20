NFL Scores Week 2: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' offense could not have asked for a better two-week run to start the 2020 NFL season.

A week after putting up 43 points on Minnesota, the Packers recorded 42 points against Detroit.

Aaron Jones stepped into the fantasy football spotlight for the first time in 2020 by finding the end zone on three occasions.

The Green Bay running back was one of three players to score three times in the early afternoon session of contests.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee unexpectedly matched Jones' touchdown total in his team's shellacking of Philadelphia, while Dak Prescott ran for three scores in Dallas' shootout with Atlanta.

A handful of fantasy football staples had multi-score afternoons, including Christian McCaffrey and Calvin Ridley.

NFL Week 2 Scores

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21 (Top fantasy star: Aaron Jones: 18 carries, 168 rushing yards, two TDS; 4 receptions, 68 receiving yards, TD)

Chicago 17, New York Giants 13 (Mitchell Trubisky: 18-of-28, 190 passing yards, two TDs, two INTs)

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30 (Ryan Tannehill: 18-of-24, 239 passing yards, four TDs)

Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11 (Jonathan Taylor: 26 carries, 101 rushing yards, TD)

San Francisco 31, New York Jets 13 (Raheem Mostert: 8 carries, 92 rushing yards, TD)

Los Angeles Rams 37, Philadelphia 19 (Tyler Higbee: 5 receptions, 54 receiving yards, three TDs)

Dallas 40, Atlanta 39 (Dak Prescott: 34-of-47, 450 passing yards, TD; 5 carries, 18 rushing yards, three TDs)

Buffalo 31, Miami 28 (Josh Allen: 24-of-25, 417 passing yards, four TDs; 4 carries, 18 rushing yards)

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21 (Ben Roethlisberger: 29-of-41, 311 passing yards, two TDs)

Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17 (Leonard Fournette: 12 carries, 103 rushing yards, two TDs)

Top Fantasy Football Stars

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas

Prescott was the unlikely source of three rushing touchdowns during the Dallas Cowboys' come-from-behind victory over Atlanta.

Prescott used back-to-back short-yardage rushing touchdowns to bring the Cowboys within five points going into the final quarter.

After the Falcons scored 10 straight points, Prescott engineered another comeback, as he threw a touchdown to Dalton Schultz and used a quarterback sneak from a yard out to trim the deficit to two.

The Cowboys then recovered an onside kick and Prescott did enough to bring the Cowboys within Greg Zuerlein's field-goal range. Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal to complete the comeback.

Prescott did most of his damage through the air. He connected with eight different wide receivers and helped CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper earn 100-yard receiving days.

Prescott's 450-yard outing marked the 13th time he eclipsed 300 passing yards in a Cowboys uniform, a total that ties Troy Aikman for second most in franchise history, per Dallas Cowboys Public Relations:

The win moved Dallas to 1-1 in the NFC East on a day in which the New York Giants and Philadelphia dropped to 0-2 and Washington faced a difficult road trip to Arizona.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

Josh Allen proved why Buffalo acquiring a No. 1 wide receiver in the offseason would be key to his development.

The Buffalo signal-caller hooked up with Stefon Diggs for 153 of his 417 passing yards in the AFC East victory over Miami.

Allen finished with 417 passing yards, which was the highest total from a Buffalo quarterback since Drew Bledsoe in in 2002, per Buffalo Bills PR:

The Wyoming product connected with Diggs, Gabriel Davis, John Brown and Reggie Gilliam for his four touchdown passes.

Allen was not as effective on the ground Sunday, as he was held to four carries for 18 yards. Devin Singletary made up for that production with 56 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay

Jones' production woke up the Green Bay offense after the team fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter to the visiting Lions.

The running back hauled in his first score of the afternoon from Aaron Rodgers with 10:09 remaining in the second stanza.

Jones then opened up the second half with a 75-yard touchdown run that handed Green Bay the double-digit advantage it would hold until the end of the game.

The running back finished off the second-straight 40-point performance with a 14-yard touchdown run.

The three-score outing was a welcome sight for Jones, who had an average Week 1 showing that featured 66 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Jones' start to the 2020 season is significantly better than his performances over two games in 2019, when he had a single touchdown and 155 rushing yards.

Green Bay's run of 40-point games may come to an end in Week 3 since it hits the road for a challenging Sunday night matchup with New Orleans.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta

The Falcons may not be the most successful team in 2020, but at least they are in line to put up high offensive totals each week.

Calvin Ridley hauled in seven catches for 109 receiving yards and a pair of scores as Atlanta rushed out to an advantage over Dallas.

Ridley's most impressive scoring play occurred when he tiptoed the sideline and reached for the pylon on a 22-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Ridley went into the locker room with two first-half scores, as he brought in a three-yard pass from Matt Ryan halfway through the second frame.

Ridley's numbers were far better than Julio Jones' statistics. Jones only had two catches for 24 yards compared to Ridley's seven receptions for 109 yards.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee

Many fantasy experts believed Corey Davis or Adam Humphries would receive the fantasy bump from A.J. Brown not playing in the Tennessee offense.

Instead, Jonnu Smith led the Titans in receiving yards and touchdowns in their 33-30 triumph over Jacksonville.

The majority of Smith's 84 receiving yards occurred on a 62-yard pass-and-catch with Ryan Tannehill that opened the first quarter.

Smith completed that drive with a 13-yard touchdown catch and then brought in another scoring pass late in the second quarter.

The 25-year-old tight end caught four passes in back-to-back games from Tannehill and he owns three touchdown catches.

If he is not on a roster in your fantasy league at the moment, there is a high chance he lands somewhere off the waiver wire ahead of Week 3.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams torched Philadelphia's linebackers and secondary all day with play-action passes.

Higbee was the primary beneficiary of the time Jared Goff bought with the rollouts that also created a ton of space down the field.

The Los Angeles tight end hauled in the first and second touchdown passes from Goff to open up a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter.

The longest of Higbee's three scoring plays occurred in the fourth quarter, as he scampered 28 yards to pay dirt to finish off a dominant victory led by the Los Angeles offense.

Higbee had three receiving touchdowns in 2019 and did not have a multi-score game before Sunday afternoon.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.