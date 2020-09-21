MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Heading into Final Week of Season

0 of 10

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

We have arrived at the final week of a 2020 MLB season that is like nothing we've seen before, so it's only fitting that the final seven days are lined up to be a wild ride.

Only seven teams have punched their ticket to the 16-team playoff field, and 12 teams are still very much in the mix for one of the final nine spots. The National League picture, in particular, is extremely fuzzy with only the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres locked into a spot.

Throughout the season, teams have risen and fallen in our weekly power rankings relative to their placement the previous week and based on their recent production. That all culminates in the final regular-season version of our Monday morning staple.

Ahead is a quick breakdown of each of the 30 teams, along with our highlight of the week, the top individual performers of the week and a look at the leaders for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year. Much like the playoff picture, many of those awards are still to be decided.

Let's get to it.