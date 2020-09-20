Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon's Fantasy Outlook After Raheem Mostert's Injury

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers ruled running back Raheem Mostert out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the New York Jets with a knee injury, per the team's vice president of communications, Bob Lange, leaving uncertainty in the team's backfield.

Namely for fantasy players, the question will be whether to prioritize adding and/or starting Tevin Coleman or Jerick McKinnon if Mostert's injury keeps him out of action beyond Sunday.

It's a legitimately tough call picking between the two. McKinnon was the better player in Week 1:

McKinnon: Three rushes for 24 yards, three receptions for 20 yards and a score

Coleman: Four rushes for 18 yards, one catch for six yards

At the time of publication Sunday, McKinnon was also having the better performance, though Coleman was seeing more volume:

McKinnon: Three carries for 79 yards and a score

Coleman: 14 carries for 12 yards, two receptions for 28 yards

Looking at the numbers alone, both players deserve flex consideration, with McKinnon the slightly better choice overall. He's just a bit more explosive than Coleman.

But this looks to be an even timeshare, which caps the upside of both players. Coleman is going to get touches given his history with Kyle Shanahan, but the coach will likely give both players serious run. Don't be shocked if Jeff Wilson also sees some snaps. The Niners like to spread it around in the backfield.

And of course, there's always the possibility that Mostert's injury won't be serious and he doesn't miss additional time. So while both players should be on your target list this week if they are available on waivers, with McKinnon the priority, there will likely be better overall adds.

You could do far worse with your flex spot than McKinnon. But you could do better, too.