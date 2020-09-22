Biggest Question for Every MLB Playoff Hopeful Ahead of 2020 Postseason

0 of 24

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's shortened 2020 season has been the very definition of a wild ride. And with only a few days still to go, the expanded playoff picture is far from complete.

So, let's take one last look at what contenders must prove before they can aim for World Series glory.

Setting aside each division's last-place team, we considered questions for 24 clubs that have already clinched playoff spots or are still in the running. These questions addressed various weaknesses, injuries and other lingering concerns.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.