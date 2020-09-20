Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

In Week 2, we saw injuries pile up. Several players went down and await an official word on their bumps and bruises. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tops the list.

Barkley clutched his knee at the end of a carry in the second quarter. The Giants fear the worst, but the team will know the diagnosis within the next 24 hours or so. While hoping for the best and a speedy recovery for Big Blue's star playmaker, managers need to find an emergency replacement just in case.

In most drafts, Barkley came off the board as a top-five pick. So of course, his absence would deal a huge blow to rosters. You can add one of four viable options rostered in fewer than 70 percent of leagues going into Week 3.

We'll also take a look at other positions and highlight a trio of players from one team who deserve your attention. Every waiver-wire suggestion is available in at least 30 percent of Yahoo pools as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.

QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (45 percent rostered)

RB James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (69 percent rostered)

RB Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers (38 percent rostered)

RB Dion Lewis, New York Giants (5 percent rostered)

RB Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers (22 percent rostered)

WR Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (61 percent rostered)

WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (21 percent rostered)

WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (42 percent rostered)

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans, (67 percent rostered)

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (67 percent rostered)

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Although the Tennessee Titans racked up 123 rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Ryan Tannehill put himself on the fantasy football radar, logging 239 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Titans offense isn't just a smashmouth group that yields fantasy results for running back Derrick Henry. If the opposition loads the box, Tannehill can beat defenders over the top. Through two weeks, he's thrown for 488 yards and six touchdowns.

Looking ahead, Tannehill has a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Vikings defense that's allowed 71 points in two outings. Even without wideout A.J. Brown, the Titans' aerial attack should keep rolling in a matchup with a unit that's struggled to keep the opponents out of the end zone.

The Titans scored 33 points with Tannehill throwing for all four touchdowns Sunday. Give him a look if you want a high-upside quarterback next week.

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Giants braced themselves for bad news following Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan, the team fears that Barkley tore his ACL.

In Barkley's absence, Dion Lewis took over the lead position out of the backfield. He logged 10 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown along with four receptions for 36 yards. The Giants listed Wayne Gallman inactive for Sunday's outing, but he could absorb some of the workload if Barkley misses time.

For now, fantasy managers should add Lewis. He's a dual-threat running back who has a history with head coach Joe Judge from their time in New England (2015-17).

Lewis and Gallman may have a near 50-50 split in touches, though the former has 172 receptions, 1,281 yards and seven touchdowns for his career. He's more likely to take on the primary pass-catching role in addition to 10-12 carries per game.

WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (21 percent rostered)

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons may have one of the best No. 3 wide receivers in the league. Russell Gage caught six passes for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. He almost connected on a deep throw to Julio Jones, who dropped a potential score.

Through two weeks, Gage has converted 21 targets into 15 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown. In Week 2, he listed second on the team in targets (nine), which indicates quarterback Matt Ryan trusts him as a reliable receiver.

Jones battled through a hamstring injury throughout Sunday's contest. The Falcons' trainers had to stretch his legs out. He also got up slow on a couple of plays.

Even with Jones on the field, Gage has been a solid factor in the passing attack. He's had enough volume to earn a spot in the flex position.

If Jones misses time or struggles through another game, Gage could post another decent line within a pass-heavy offense against the Bears next week.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Remember, what we discussed about Tannehill's ability to move the ball through the air. Managers should think about a stack with him and Jonnu Smith.

Clearly, Tannehill and Smith have established a solid rapport. They connected on eight completions for 120 yards and three touchdowns through two games.

According to Schefter, wideout A.J. Brown could miss multiple games with a bone bruise. The Titans ruled him out two days in advance of Sunday's contest with the Jaguars. Tennessee doesn't have a reason to rush him back to action with the offense performing at an optimal level.

In the meantime, Smith should continue to see an uptick in targets with a chance to extend his touchdown streak to three games against the Vikings. After a pair of productive outings, he's on the low end of TE1 territory. Still available in more than 30 percent of Yahoo leagues, Smith belongs on your roster.