NHL Playoffs 2020: Updated TV Schedule, Title Odds After Game 1

After knocking off the Western Conference's top two seeds in the previous two rounds, the Dallas Stars got off to a strong start in the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday.

Dallas has won six of its past seven games and looks to be peaking at the right time as it pushes to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1999.

This is the first time the Stars have been in the Stanley Cup Final since 2000. But they showed no signs of jitters as they scored five minutes, 40 seconds into Game 1, added two goals in the second period and an empty-netter late in the third after some sustained pressure from the Lightning.

Tampa Bay will look to bounce back in Game 2, which is set to take place Monday night.

Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the Stanley Cup Final, followed by both teams' odds to win the Cup.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: Dallas won 4-1

Game 2: Monday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Friday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 6 (if necessary): Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Stanley Cup Odds

Dallas Stars: -109 (bet $109 to win $100)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -106

Odds obtained via DraftKings.

Before the series started, the Lightning were the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. After Game 1, the odds have shifted, with the Stars being slight favorites.

It was only one game, but it's always nice for a team to get off to a strong start in a best-of-seven series, particularly one of this magnitude. According to NHL.com's Dan Rosen, the team that has won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final has gone on to win the series 61 of 80 times since it went to a best-of-seven format in 1939.

Not only has Dallas been playing well of late, but its defense has been leading the way. The Stars have allowed a maximum of two goals in five of their past six games. Goaltender Anton Khudobin has been a big reason for that. The 34-year-old had 35 saves in Game 1, including 22 in the third period. That helped the Stars preserve a two-goal lead they built during the second period before Jason Dickinson's empty-net goal with a little more than minute to go.

"I tried to focus on the next shot," Khudobin said, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "How many there are going to be, I try not to think about it. I just do my job."

Although less than a quarter of teams that have lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final have gone on to triumph, the Lightning have the talent to come back. They have had some players banged up, and they didn't get as much of a rest between series as the Stars.

Tampa Bay is 14-6 this postseason and has yet to lose consecutive games. The only time the Lightning have previously faced a deficit this postseason was in the second round, when they lost the first game of their series against the Boston Bruins. They then bounced back with four straight wins to advance.

If the Bolts are going to do something similar in the Stanley Cup Final, they will need to correct their mistakes from Game 1.

"We've got to do more than score one goal," Lightning forward Tyler Johnson said, according to NHL.com's Brian Compton. "The entire team, forward group [have] got to get in front of [Khudobin's] face, make it hard for him to see pucks. Our defensemen need to get some shots through, and we just need to be working hard together."

Over the past three games, Tampa Bay has scored only four goals. If those offensive struggles continue and it doesn't find a way to solve Khudobin, this series could quickly turn even more in Dallas' favor.