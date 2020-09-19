US Open Golf Purse 2020: Projecting Payouts for Top-10 Leaderboard Standings

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The final round of the 2020 U.S. Open should produce some of the most thrilling—and frustrating—play of any major this season.

Winged Foot Golf Club already saw Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Speith and defending champion Gary Woodland miss the cut. Now it's up to a group of younger challengers to seize the moment. Whoever does will have a pretty large paycheck waiting for him on the 18th green.



Here's a breakdown of the $12.5 million purse up for grabs and who stands to earn the most money on Sunday if the leaderboard holds.

U.S. Open Top 10 Payouts

1. Matthew Wolff (-5), $2,250,000

2. Bryson DeChambeau (-3), $1,350,000

3. Louis Oosthuizen (-1), $830,466

T4. Hideki Matsuyama (E), $499,007

T4. Xander Schauffele (E), $499,007

T4. Harris English (E), $499,007

7. Rory McIlroy (+1), $387,617

T8. Zach Johnson (+2), $316,646

T8. Viktor Hovland (+2), $316,646

T8. Rafa Cabrera Bello (+2), $316,646

Players who finish tied on the leaderboard after four rounds of play will have the payout totals added then divided by the number of players tied.

After Saturday, Matthew Wolff and Bryson DeChambeau shouldn't have to worry about splitting any cash—even if it wasn't the prettiest round.

Wolff found just two fairways at Winged Foot Golf Club on Saturday and hit 67 percent of his greens in regulation. He's sitting atop the leaderboard at the 2020 U.S. Open regardless.

So difficult is the course in Mamaroneck, New York, that this weekend's major will be determined less by who can play a mistake-free round than who can recover from a wayward shot.

Both Wolff and DeChambeau proved adept there in Round 3. Despite his struggles off the tee, Wolff finished with six birdies and one bogey while DeChambeau shot an even 70 thanks to a bogey on No. 18. Both fared better than Patrick Reed, who entered the day in first place and finished outside the top 10.

Reed's round of 77 was his worst score of the weekend. After making it through the front nine at one-under par, he completely fell apart on the back stretch with six bogeys and one double bogey.

He'll look to redeem himself on Sunday when he takes the course at 12:13 p.m. ET in a pairing with Thomas Pieters.

Wolff and DeChambeau are paired up for the final group at 1:30 p.m. ET.