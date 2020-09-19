Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll to Set NFL Record as Oldest Head Coach Matchup

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

When the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Sunday night, it will mark the oldest head coaching matchup in NFL history in terms of combined age.

NFL Research presented the unique stat this week:

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll turned 69 years old on Sept. 15, while Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be 68 years and 157 days old when the game occurs, giving them a total combined age of 137 years and 162 days.

Per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, Carroll and Belichick will break the record previously set in 1995 when 70-year-old Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy faced 65-year-old Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

The longevity of Carroll and Belichick is largely based on the fact that they are two of the most accomplished coaches in the NFL.

Carroll had previous stints as head coach of the New York Jets and Patriots, but he is best known for being the Seahawks' head coach for the past 11 seasons. In his 10 full seasons in Seattle thus far, Carroll has led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times and brought them to the Super Bowl twice, winning once.

He is 101-59-1 during the regular season and 10-7 in the playoffs with Seattle. Overall, Carroll owns a career NFL regular-season mark of 134-90-1.

Like Carroll, Belichick had a less-talked-about NFL head coaching stint before finding his greatest success, as he coached the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995.

Belichick was hired by the Patriots in 2000, and in his 21 seasons as head coach of the Pats, he has developed into arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history.

He is a remarkable 238-83 as head coach of the Patriots and owns individual records of Super Bowls won (six) and Super Bowls coached in (nine) as a head coach.

Both Carroll and Belichick have their teams off to strong starts this season at 1-0. Belichick and the Patriots would normally be favored, but with New England in transition following quarterback Tom Brady's decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, the Seahawks are four-point favorites at home, per DraftKings.