Diogo Jota Agrees to Long-Term Liverpool Contract After Wolves Transfer

Liverpool FC announced Saturday that they reached a long-term agreement with Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

Jota said the following regarding the decision to join the reigning EPL champions:

"It's just a really exciting moment for me and my family. All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool—the world champions—is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.

"It is one of the best teams in the world—the best at the moment because they are world champions. When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it's impossible to say no. So we just want to come [here], to give our best and hopefully I can become a good option for Liverpool in the future."

The 23-year-old Jota spent the past three seasons with Wolverhampton, including the past two in the Premier League.

Jota began his professional career in 2014 with Pacos de Ferreira of Primeira Liga in Portugal. After two years with that club, he signed a five-year deal with La Liga's Atletico Madrid.

Atletico loaned Jota to FC Porto in Portugal for the 2016-17 season, and he made a significant impact with eight league goals in 27 appearances.

Jota was then loaned to Wolves for the 2017-18 season in the English Football League Championship, and he enjoyed his best season to date with 17 goals, as Wolverhampton earned an EPL spot.

After that performance, Jota signed a permanent deal with Wolves and scored 16 league goals and 26 goals across all competitions over the next two seasons combined.

With Jota leading the way, Wolves finished a respectable seventh in the Premier League table in each of the past two seasons.

In Liverpool, Jota joins the class of the EPL, as the Reds won the league title by 18 points over Manchester City last season.

He is the second major addition for Liverpool this week, as they also landed veteran midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

With talented players joining an already formidable roster, Liverpool are well-positioned to repeat as champions in 2020-21.