Tour de France 2020: Stage 20 Winner, Highlights, Updated Standings, Schedule

Tadej Pogacar won Stage 20 of the 2020 Tour de France on Saturday to overtake Primoz Roglic for the yellow jersey as the overall leader heading into Sunday's final stage.

Pogacar posted a time of 55 minutes and 55 seconds to finish atop the podium in the only individual time trial of this year's competition. Here's a look at the top five finishers from Saturday's solo trip from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles:

1. Tadej Pogacar

2. Tom Dumoulin (+1:21)

(+1:21) 3. Richie Porte (+1:21)

(+1:21) 4. Wout van Aert (+1:31)

van (+1:31) 5. Primoz Roglic (+1:56)

Meanwhile, Roglic saw his 57-second advantage turn into a 59-second deficit ahead of Sunday's final journey to the Champs-Elysees in Paris, typically a ceremonial stage with little movement in the standings.

Stage 20 was the final serious test of the Tour, and it was a legitimate challenge, especially given the lack of individual competition earlier in the event. It was a 36.2-kilometer time trial with an 8.5 percent average gradient and a 500-meter climb over the final 6.2 kilometers, per Joe Lindsey of Bicycling.

Roglic had given full credit to his Team Jumbo-Visma teammates before the time trial for putting him in position to control his own destiny heading into the final stages.

"It was another great day for us," Roglic told reporters Friday. "... I've emphasized [my teammates' work] before, but I can't do that enough. They were fantastic and although I am the one who's wearing it, this yellow jersey really belongs to all of us."

The 30-year-old Slovenian has been in possession of the yellow jersey since Stage 9, but countryman Pogacar and Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez stayed within striking distance, which elevated the pressure heading into Saturday.

Pogacar, 21, rode a tremendous time trial, beating the entire field by over a minute, and it became clear during the final climb that he was going to take over the yellow jersey.

Now, barring a major mishap, he'll ride into Paris on Sunday as the Tour's first champion from Slovenia.