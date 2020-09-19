Dana White Doesn't See Brock Lesnar Returning to UFC Amid WWE Rumors

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White doesn't believe former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar will return to the UFC despite his status with WWE being in limbo.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White was asked if he has heard from Lesnar lately, and White responded: "Not a word."

White added: "The guy has had a long, killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy's made a lot of money. I just don't see him coming back over here again at his age."

The 43-year-old Lesnar has spent most of the past eight years wrestling for WWE, but PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported in August that Lesnar's WWE contract expired, making him a free agent.

Lesnar made his UFC debut in 2007 and quickly climbed up the ranks of the heavyweight division. At UFC 91 in 2008, Lesnar beat Randy Couture to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

Brock successfully defended the title twice before dropping it to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121 in 2010 by first-round technical knockout. Lesnar then lost his next fight against Alistair Overeem by first-round technical knockout as well.

Lesnar suffered from diverticulitis for the latter period of his initial UFC run, which prompted him to return to WWE in 2012 for the first time in eight years.

The draw of fighting did bring Lesnar back a few years later, though, as he was added to the UFC 200 card in 2016 while still under contract with WWE. Lesnar decimated Mark Hunt in that fight, but the result was later changed to a no-contest when Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene, which can impact testosterone production.

Lesnar was suspended for the positive test, but he is now clear to return to UFC if he chooses to do so.

The Beast Incarnate teased a fight at UFC 226 in 2018 when he entered the Octagon and pushed then-UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The bout never came to fruition, however.

With Cormier now retired from MMA, it may be more likely that Lesnar vs. Cormier happens in WWE than in UFC.

While Lesnar is the only one who truly knows what his next step is, there is an overarching belief that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will pay Lesnar however much he needs to in order to get him to return to WWE at some point in the near future.

Lesnar has been a huge part of each of the past eight WrestleManias, so perhaps WWE will look to get him back in the fold before WrestleMania 37 takes place in Inglewood, California, next year.

