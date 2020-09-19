US Open Golf 2020: How to View Saturday's Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Two rounds into play at the U.S. Open, and Winged Foot Golf Club has already claimed some notable victims.

Friday's cutline of six over seemed like it would be pretty reasonable for the game's best players. That's not how things turned out. Gone are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and defending U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, Ian Poulter and Jordan Spieth have been eliminated too.

Instead, the top of the leaderboard after two rounds featured Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

2nd-Round Leaderboard

1. Patrick Reed (-4)

2. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T3. Rafa Cabrera Bello (-2)

T3. Harris English (-2)

T3. Justin Thomas (-2)

Follow along with Saturday's leaderboard via PGATour.com.

Round 2 Rewind

DeChambeau put together the lowest score of the field on Friday with a 68 that featured three birdies and two bogeys. If not for a bogey on No. 17, he would have been in a tie with Reed after 36 holes.

He will get another crack at climbing atop the leaderboard when he tees off with Reed at 2:25 p.m. ET as the last grouping of the day.

From 1:30 p.m. ET on, it will be a parade of stars approaching the tee box, beginning with Bubba Watson and Hideki Matsuyama.

At 1:41 p.m. Brendon Todd and Matthew Wolff take the course, followed by Xander Schauffele and Thomas Pieters at 1:52 p.m.

If the course plays anything like it did Friday, golfers with later tee times will want to pay extra close attention to players who get out early.

After seeing at least 20 players score under par Thursday, Winged Foot came back with a vengeance Friday. Here's a quick comparison that tells the whole story:

Thursday: Seven eagles, 375 birdies, 1,536 pars, 594 bogeys, 76 double Bogeys, four others.

Friday: Seven eagles, 272 birdies, 1,392 pars, 789 bogeys, 103 double Bogeys, 15 others.

If the course continues to trend in the same direction, scoring below par may become impossible for the rest of the weekend.