Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Has Recovered

Longtime Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz said he's contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

The three-time World Series champion joined the Red Sox broadcast on NESN during Friday's game against the New York Yankees and talked about testing positive during a fourth-inning cameo.

Ortiz explained he was asymptomatic and has continued to test negative since recovering. Yet he said his brother also contracted the virus and required a hospital stay.

"This is no joke," Ortiz said on air.

Ortiz is the latest member of the baseball community to discuss his experience with the coronavirus.

Back in July, Atlanta star Freddie Freeman said at the peak of his COVID-19 symptoms, he began praying not to die. Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada contracted the virus before the season and maintains his legs have still not fully recovered.

In spreading awareness, Ortiz is continuing to help the Boston community that cheered him on for so many years.