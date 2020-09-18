US Open Golf 2020: Patrick Reed Takes 1-Shot Lead over DeChambeau on Friday

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Mamaroneck, New York's Winged Foot Golf Club featured U.S. Open carnage at its finest as Bubba Watson, Hikdei Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau were the only two golfers to finish under par in the 143-golfer field on Friday.

Only six players enter Saturday under par after a windy Friday, penal rough and puzzling greens created a difficult test of golf.

It hasn't been so hard for a few pros, namely tournament leader Patrick Reed, who followed up his four-under first round with an even-par second round. He leads the tournament at four-under, good enough for a one-shot edge over Bryson DeChambeau.

A group of golfers are within striking distance despite Friday's conditions, with 11 players at even-par or better.

Here's a look at the top 11 as well as the tournament's three most prominent storylines after Friday's play.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Scoreboard

1. Patrick Reed: -4

2. Bryson DeChambeau: -3

T3. Rafael Cabrera Bello: -2

T3. Harris English: -2

T3. Justin Thomas: -2

6. Jason Kokrak: -1

T7. Thomas Pieters: E

T7. Xander Schauffele: E

T7. Matthew Wolff: E

T7. Brendan Todd: E

T7. Hideki Matsuyama: E

Notables: Bubba Watson (+1), Jon Rahm (+1), Dustin Johnson (+3), Rickie Fowler (+6), Jason Day (+6), Collin Morikawa (+7), Gary Woodland (+8), Justin Rose (+10), Tiger Woods (+10), Henrik Stenson (+11), Phil Mickelson (+13)

Cut: +6

Entire Scoreboard: U.S. Open website

Reed, DeChambeau Excel for Second Straight Day

Reed had an adventurous second round with five birdies and five bogeys, but he ended on a high note despite finding the greenside bunker with his second shot at the par-five ninth. However, Reed launched a perfect bunker shot for an easy 5'7" birdie.

Reed has made all the right moves so far, perhaps none better than his hole in one the day before.

The flat stick provided DeChambeau with a little luck, like when he knocked home a 40-footer off the green for a birdie at No. 16.

He also sunk a 33-footer for a birdie at No. 3:

DeChambeau's shot of the day happened on his last hole at the par-five ninth, when he stuck this approach to within 6'6".

After an eagle putt, DeChambeau found himself at three-under, which ended up being good enough for the co-lead. Reed and DeChambeau are the only two golfers to shoot even par or better in both rounds.

Winged Foot Proves Near-Impossible on Cutdown Day

If you're a fan of golfers hacking it out of the rough, missing four-foot putts and misjudging the wind en route to shooting well over par, then you thoroughly enjoyed the action Friday as the vast majority of the field couldn't figure out Winged Foot.

It was a stark contrast from Thursday, as PGA Tour Communications noted:

Justin Thomas, who shot five-over after leading the tournament at five-under following one round, provided a prophetic comment pre-tournament that has proven to ring true.

"The viewers at home are going to see some pretty bizarre stuff and probably a lot of putts and chips that make us look pretty bad," he said per Brentley Romine of Golf Channel.

"If you're into that stuff, then you're going to like this week."

A few greens videos in advance of the tournament showcased what the pros are facing this week:

Short missed putts were commonplace on a day where making a green in regulation was a consistent chore, and chances are that trend will continue into the weekend.

Tiger Woods Shoots 77, Misses Cut By 4 Strokes

A roller-coaster round on Thursday culminated in six bogeys, six pars, five birdies and a double bogey to finish three-over.

Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong did so on Friday as Woods did not make a birdie through his first 15 holes en route to shooting seven-over on Friday.

He started promisingly enough with four pars after teeing off on No. 10 to begin the second round, but he then shot five-over for the remainder of the back nine thanks to a bogey on No. 14 and double bogeys on No. 16 and No. 18.

Woods then had four bogeys between the second and sixth holes to drop to 12-over. He finished strong with birdies on the seventh and ninth holes, but it was too late as he missed the cut by three.

The Tiger Tracker summed up the 15-time major winner's performance.

It was a rough two-day stretch for Woods, but that could be said about a lot of golfers this week.