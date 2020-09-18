Packers' Aaron Jones Plans to Continue Lambeau Leap Tradition Without Fans

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Despite the fact that no fans will be present Sunday at Lambeau Field when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions, Packers running back Aaron Jones says he plans to do the Lambeau Leap if he scores a touchdown.

Jones told reporters Friday: "You'll definitely still see a Lambeau Leap from me, probably right on one of those tarps. Just gotta pick which one, or wherever I score at or the location I'm at it's gonna be that one. Definitely different seeing it, though, replacing the fans and just the tarp. Definitely not the Lambeau we're used to."

Many NFL teams are playing without fans to start the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Packers are among them. Lambeau Field is typically filled to capacity every Sunday, so there could be an eerie quality about the stadium when the Packers welcome the rival Lions to town.

A lack of fans seemingly worked to the Packers' advantage in Week 1 as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense lit up the Minnesota Vikings in a 43-34 road win.

Aside from the comforts of sleeping in their own beds the night before and having familiarity with their stadium, the Packers won't have a true home-field advantage Sunday against the Lions.

Even so, the Packers are 6.5-point favorites, and the game has an over/under of 49.5, per DraftKings, meaning Jones could find himself in the end zone often.

Last season, he led the NFL with 16 rushing scores and 19 total touchdowns. He scored a rushing touchdown last Sunday even as Rodgers went off for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2020 season has already been one of the most unique campaigns in NFL history. Seeing Jones do the Lambeau Leap into a tarp rather than a sea of cheering fans would underscore that fact.