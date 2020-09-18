Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith Fantasy Outlook After A.J. Brown's Knee Injury

George Walker IV/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans offense will be without one of their best skill players in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as wideout A.J. Brown recovers from a bone bruise on his knee.

That may leave some fantasy football managers in a tricky position early in the season.

Brown hauled in five catches for 39 yards in an underwhelming performance against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, marking the sixth time in his 17-game career he's failed to exceed the 40-yard mark.

Instead it was Corey Davis stealing the spotlight in the passing game, posting 101 yards on seven receptions (from eight targets) as the Titans squeaked out a 16-14 victory in the season opener. In most cases, that would make Davis an easy waiver-wire target with Brown sidelined.

Unfortunately, Davis has been a limited participant in practice this week. He's a risky pickup at best for those looking for a one-week filler.

Davis is widely available in fantasy leagues; he is rostered in only 24 percent of Yahoo leagues. He's still a strong play for teams that need wideout help in general—not just a replacement for Brown.

Should both receivers find themselves unable to go on Sunday, tight end Jonnu Smith may find himself with quite a few extra passes heading his way.

The 25-year-old caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown last week and was targeted seven times.

Smith is available in a little less than half of Yahoo leagues at 64 percent rostered, but he is worth the flier if you can grab him.

Overall, fantasy managers will want to be weary of the Titans passing game and should only look for help here if absolutely necessary.

This is still a run-first offense led by Derrick Henry. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 29 of 43 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and he handed off to Henry 31 times for 116 yards against the Broncos.

Trust Tennessee's receivers at your own risk.