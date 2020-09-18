US Open Golf 2020 Leaderboard: Live Look at Friday Scores, Overall Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The golfers in the 2020 US Open field are struggling to remain in red numbers.

Two players finished the morning session under par, and given how tough Winged Foot Golf Club is playing, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and others out on course may drop a few shots before their respective rounds are over.

Bryson DeChambeau is the current clubhouse leader, but he did not face an easy path to get there. He carded seven pars, five birdies, five bogeys and an eagle. Rafa Cabrera Bello is one shot behind DeChambeau.

If Thomas, Reed and other leaders on course drop a few shots, DeChambeau and Cabrera Bello could sit in a terrific position going into Saturday's third round.

Pre-tournament favorite Dustin Johnson resides further back on the leaderboard, but his play Friday could be a promising sign for the weekend.

US Open Leaderboard

Patrick Reed (-4)

Justin Thomas (-3)

Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (-2)

Harris English (-2)

Brendon Todd (-1)

Leaderboard update as of 3:40 p.m. ET

Full standings can be found on PGATour.com.

Overall Predictions

Inconsistency Hurts Bryson DeChambeau

The path to DeChambeau's 69-68 start has been rocky at best.

Although the American sits in an ideal position, the up-and-down nature of his scorecard could hamper his contention over the weekend.

DeChambeau recorded two consecutive pars on two occasions Friday and followed two of his birdies on the back nine by giving a shot back to the course.

While he can make up for his dropped shots by hitting long drives to create birdie opportunities, that is a precarious approach to take on a course that was not as forgiving Friday as it was Thursday.

If the conditions continue to take a down turn, any contender needs to play with a consistent hand and avoid as many bogey putts as possible.

DeChambeau proved he could play with a steady hand Thursday, when he had 13 pars, three birdies and two bogeys.

While the first-round numbers were promising, they also occurred in much easier conditions that allowed Thomas to take the 18-hole lead through a five-under 65.

DeChambeau could adjust to the conditions Saturday, but his early returns in the treacherous conditions suggest he may struggle in some stretches. If he fails to respond to dropped shots with birdies, he could fall from the top of the leaderboard.

Dustin Johnson Makes Saturday Move Into Contention

Johnson could be in position to surge up the leaderboard Saturday.

The FedEx Cup champion will have to make up ground from his current spot at three-over, but he was one of the most consistent players Friday morning.

Johnson produced 14 pars, a pair of birdies and two bogeys on his way to an even-par 70, which is a score that may win the tournament for someone Sunday if the conditions remain the same.

Even if some players drop down the leaderboard Friday afternoon, Johnson is expected to start Saturday in the middle of the pack, which means he could set a high bar for the field if he earns a decent score.

When Johnson won the 2016 US Open at a similarly difficult course at Oakmont Country Club, he shot a 71 and 69 on the weekend.

If Johnson replicates those scores at Winged Foot, he could leap past inconsistent players and those who can't rebound from their mistakes.

