WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

No night in the WWE year features more gold on the line than Clash of Champions, where every title on the main roster is up for grabs.

By featuring the Superstars who are supposed to be the best of the best, it's a show that should easily be among the greatest of the year. However, all the potential in the world doesn't necessarily mean it's a guaranteed success. It's all in the execution.

Now that the event has ended, how did things play out? What were the standout moments of the night, for better or worse?

Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of Clash of Champions 2020.