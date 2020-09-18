Liverpool Announce Thiago Alcantara Contract After Bayern Munich Transfer

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Liverpool announced the signing of midfielder Thiago Alcantara on Friday to complete his transfer from fellow European champions Bayern Munich.

Thiago discussed his excitement with the club's official website:

"I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.

"When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

"It also [has] this kind of family [feeling] that I need because we [like to] have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well."

Thiago spent the past seven years with Bayern after starting his senior club career with Barcelona in 2009.

The 29-year-old Spanish international remained a key cog in the German side's lineup last season, including a start in the UEFA Champions League final win over Paris Saint-Germain to complete a treble. He recorded three goals and two assists in 34 appearances between the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Sky Sports reported Liverpool paid Bayern £20 million to complete the transfer with the potential for £5 million more in add-ons.

The Reds opened their Premier League title defense with a 4-3 victory over Leeds United on Saturday. Their next match comes Sunday with a high-profile clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, although Thiago will not be registered in time to feature.