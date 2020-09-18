Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Says He's Faced Injustice, Would Kneel for Anthem

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith said he would kneel during the national anthem to protest against racial discrimination and police brutality if he was still playing.

"Yeah, I think I would do something, just as much as I ran out there and defended that star when T.O. did what he did," Smith said, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Friday, referencing when San Francisco 49ers wideout Terrell Owens celebrated a touchdown by running onto the star in the middle of the Cowboys' home field, to which Smith responded by later celebrating in the same manner.

"Why not? If I can defend the star, I definitely can defend the right for everybody to have equal justice," he added.

Smith continued: "If I can defend the star, I can take a stand for social justice. I have been a victim of it. It's not like I am talking because something happened to George Floyd. Something happened to me more than one time, a couple of times it happened right here in Dallas. I'm talking from experience, not something I read in a book and saw on CNN."

Smith said he was both proud of NFL players protesting, and proud of his son, Stanford running back E.J. Smith, for taking a knee during his Dallas Jesuit commencement ceremony.

"I am inspired by these young cats," he said. "There is no doubt NFL players are trying to do good in the community. Now, they are flexing their muscles in a different way. Voting happens to be one of the best ways to exercise your complete rights and really effect change through legislation and policies."

He also took aim at Jerry Jones, who previously banned players from kneeling during the national anthem and has asked players to be sensitive to fans who hold the flag in high esteem. Smith said he hasn't spoken to Jones, but he expressed disappointment in how the Cowboys owner has approached the issue:

"Jerry needs to cut it out. He needs to cut it out. Don't distort the message because of the flag. It is bigger than the flag. That flag ain't hurt one soul as it waves. It is there as a reminder of what many men and women, black and white, died for. Just like those Super Bowl trophies, they are there as a reminder of what you have done in history that was good. They are not there just to be flashy. They are there to remind each and every player, team and coach that comes and works for the Dallas Cowboys organization why you are here.

"That is what that flag is a symbol of, why we fight for freedom and what we stand for as Americans. And we don't stand for this B.S. What is the difference between injustice and bullying? You see somebody get bullied, are you supposed to keep walking down the street? No. You support that peace, but you won't support justice for people getting killed in the streets for no apparent reason."

Smith, 51, finished his career with the most rushing yards in history (18,355) and was an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion and the 1993 NFL MVP. He spent 13 of his 15 years in the NFL with the Cowboys, finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

In other words, Smith's words carry weight in Dallas. He's a team legend, and one of the few who has publicly pushed back against Jones in the kneeling conversation.