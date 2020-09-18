NHL Playoffs 2020: Latest Stanley Cup Standings, Predictions and Key Storylines

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

For the first time in NHL history, it will be the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars facing off in the Stanley Cup Finals. And one of those two teams will be winning its first Cup in more than a decade.

On Thursday night, the Lightning defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 in overtime in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, securing a 4-2 series victory to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2015. It's been longer, though, since Tampa Bay has won it all, as it last won the Cup in 2004.

Meanwhile, the Stars had been waiting since Monday to find out their next opponent. They defeated the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the Western Conference Finals, advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2000. They last won the Cup in 1999.

Here's everything you need to know before the Stanley Cup Finals get underway Saturday night.

Stanley Cup Finals Schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 2: Monday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 5 (if necessary): Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 6 (if necessary): Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Conference Finals Results

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Tampa Bay won 8-2

Game 2: Tampa Bay won 2-1

Game 3: New York won 5-3

Game 4: Tampa Bay won 4-1

Game 5: New York won 2-1 (2OT)

Game 6: Tampa Bay won 2-1 (OT)

Western Conference

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

Game 1: Dallas won 1-0

Game 2: Vegas won 3-0

Game 3: Dallas won 3-2 (OT)

Game 4: Dallas won 2-1

Game 5: Dallas won 3-2 (OT)

Key Storylines and Predictions

The Lightning will enter the Stanley Cup Finals as the favorite, and that's because of how consistently well they've played throughout this postseason. Not only are they 14-5, but they've yet to lose consecutive games at any point. The only time they've faced a deficit was when they lost Game 1 of their second-round series to the Boston Bruins, but they responded with four straight victories.

Last year, Tampa Bay was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference then got swept by the No. 8-seeded Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round. The Lightning returned to the playoffs this season, avenged that loss to the Blue Jackets and have had the type of run that many expected them to have in 2019.

One reason for Tampa Bay's success has been the stellar play of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has started all 19 games and has a .931 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average. Sometimes, the key to success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs can be sticking with the hot hand at goalie, and that's what the Lightning have done so far.

Now, Tampa Bay looks to carry over its postseason success for one more round.

"The emotions are so high," Lightning center Anthony Cirelli said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "We worked all year. Our goal is to be playing for the Stanley Cup. We're here now. I think it's every kid's dream to be in this situation. I think we're excited and we're ready to go."

However, Tampa Bay has one problem that could benefit Dallas. The Lightning have been banged up of late, as center Brayden Point missed Games 3 and 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with an unspecified injury and several other players have been shaken up in the past few days.

While Point was back on the ice for Game 6, along with the majority of Tampa Bay's key players, Dallas has been resting all week and will be much fresher than the Lightning for the start of the series.

And not only will the Stars' defense be fresh, but it's coming off an impressive showing against the Golden Knights. In the five-game Western Conference Finals, Dallas held Vegas to eight total goals, and three of those came in its lone loss in Game 2.

Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin has a .920 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average in 19 games (18 starts) this postseason. And he's only played better the deeper they've gotten into the playoffs.

Because of the confidence that Dallas will have after knocking off Vegas and the Colorado Avalanche in the past two rounds, along with its ability to rest, it will win a competitive series against Tampa Bay to win its first Stanley Cup in 21 years.

It's not going to be a quick series. Even though the Lightning may not be fresh, they're a talented team that will have their moments to shine. But in the end, the Stars will outlast them to win the Stanley Cup Finals in six or seven games, bringing an exciting conclusion to this unorthodox 2019-20 NHL season.