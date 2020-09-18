Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

On Thursday Night Football, A.J. Green saw 13 targets and came up with just 29 yards. No touchdown, no feast, just an embodiment of fantasy football. You never know what you're going to get, but you take your swings.

It helps when you've got a good sense for what you're swinging at. In Green's case, an injured Cleveland Browns secondary seemed like a great opportunity. Unfortunately, the volume was there, but the connection with rookie Joe Burrow was not. Still, you start a star receiver going up against a defense with two injured cornerbacks in what projects to be a high-scoring affair.

With that burn fresh in the fantasy community's collective consciousness, we'll be projecting some players who have particularly juicy matchups in Week 2. Ignoring the obvious must-starts like Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey, these are guys who could exploit their situations and put up huge points in standard scoring leagues.

Matchups to Love

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Back Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Projected points: 29.0)

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (28.0)

RB: Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (19.5)

RB: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants (18.5)

WR: Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons (20.5)

WR: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (19.0)

TE: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas (16.5)

TE: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (16.0)

K: Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (13.0)

D: Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Football Team (15.0)

Josh Allen's Dependency on the Miami Dolphins

Fantasy managers blessed with the reckless confidence of Josh Allen need the Miami Dolphins to be a real football team on Sunday. If Miami can put up enough of a fight and score a bit more than the 11 they managed against the New England Patriots in Week 1, Allen will have an extraordinary week.

The Buffalo Bills are essentially a better version of the Patriots this year. A suffocating secondary and a dangerously mobile freight train at quarterback. New England's Cam Newton dropped 25.7 on the Dolphins, per FantasyPros, despite only throwing 19 times for 155 yards and no touchdowns.

That's because Cam rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Allen should be in the range of that production on the ground, so if Miami can force him to throw 20-plus times, he could follow up his career-high passing day last week with another big day through the air. The rushing gives him a great floor; the chance that Miami isn't as bad as it seemed in Week 1 could push him atop the fantasy leaderboards.

David Montgomery Finally Makes His Mark

The David Montgomery thing hasn't really happened yet. He has eclipsed 100 rushing yards and scored multiple touchdowns in a game just twice and once, respectively, in his career. And Week 1 against the Detroit Lions wasn't amazing, either, as he totaled 74 yards on 16 looks (13 carries and three targets). But the context suggests Week 2 is ripe for Montgomery's picking.

Considering his questionable designation heading toward Week 1, it is encouraging that the sophomore back saw decent volume in a game Chicago trailed for much of. While the Detroit defense may not be much better than the New York Giants', their offense is superior and the game script should therefore favor Montgomery in Week 2.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York gave up 26 carries to running backs for 124 yards. Should Montgomery be healthy, he could receive an increased workload, giving him the opportunity to continue the strong running performance he put forward in Week 1, when he averaged 4.9 yards per carry. He's strong and fairly dynamic, making him a well-rounded back that could put up two touchdowns and around 100 yards on New York.

Michael Gallup Fills the Void

Amari Cooper has been limited in practice with a foot injury. If he misses the Dallas Cowboys' Week 2 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, Michael Gallup should be a fantasy star.

In Week 1, Cooper brought in 10 of 14 targets for 81 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. CeeDee Lamb followed with five receptions and 59 yards, while Michael Gallup was one awkward pass interference call away from finishing with four receptions for 97 yards. Neither Lamb nor Gallup matched even half of Cooper's targets.

That game was a relatively low-scoring affair, but this one will not be, as the Falcons just gave up 38 points (thanks to four passing touchdowns) to the Seattle Seahawks and appear as willing to let up points as they are to score them. In a much faster-paced game with 14 targets potentially vacated, Gallup should excel. In 2019, he had numerous blow-up games: 158 yards in Week 1, 147 in Week 10 and a 98-yard, three-touchdown game in Week 14. He clearly has the talent to hold Cooper's role and should be able to against a miserable Atlanta secondary.