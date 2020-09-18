NHL Playoffs 2020: Stanley Cup Final Dates, TV Schedule, and Odds

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

And then there were two.

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished their Eastern Conference Finals victory over the New York Islanders with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory in Thursday's Game 6 and set up a Stanley Cup Final showdown with the Dallas Stars.

Anthony Cirelli found the back of the net in overtime and eliminated an Islanders side that battled throughout against a more talented team.

Dallas had a slightly easier time in the Western Conference Finals and dispatched of the Vegas Golden Knights in just five games.

As a result, four wins stand between both sides and the Stanley Cup.

Here is a look at the full schedule, per John Matisz of The Score.

Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Game 5*: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Game 6*: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Game 7*: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

*if necessary

According to DraftKings, Tampa Bay is the favorite to take home the Stanley Cup at -180 (bet $100 to win $55.56), as of Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET. The Stars check in at +150.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There is a reason the Lightning are favorites.

They led the league in goals per game (3.47) during the regular season and feature an explosive offense with the likes of Brayden Points, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat. That Victor Hedman comes up from the blue line and adds his powerful slap shot makes Tampa Bay all the more formidable.

It will be a battle of offense against defense considering only the Boston Bruins allowed fewer goals per game than the Stars during the regular season.

Dallas brought its physical style of defense—blocking shots, getting into passing lanes and unleashing hits when necessary—to the series against Vegas and allowed more than two goals just once.

That will need to be the formula again in the Stanley Cup Final, but the Lightning already defeated top-notch defensive teams like that in the Columbus Blue Jackets and Bruins in the opening two rounds while dropping a combined two games.

Their offense has been unstoppable, and they are favored to win it all as a result.