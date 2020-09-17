Joe Buck to Be Inducted into Pro Football HOF as Pete Rozelle Award Winner

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Troy Aikman is no longer the only Hall of Famer in his own broadcast booth at Fox.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck was declared the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner during Thursday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, earning himself a gold jacket and a spot in Canton, Ohio.

The announcer was surprised during Thursday's broadcast with a video narrated by his friend, Paul Rudd.

He and his father, legendary announcer Jack Buck, became the first father-son duo to win the Pete Rozelle Award and will forever remain together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joe Buck began his national career at 25 years old and has since gone on to regularly call the World Series, Super Bowl and U.S. Open, among many other individual games and signature events.

Now 51 and 19 years into his NFL on Fox stint with Aikman, he's solidified himself as one of the voices of his generation.