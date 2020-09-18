US Open Leaderboard 2020: Updating Results and Standings for Friday

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

In a day loaded with unexpected scoring, Justin Thomas shot a five-under 70 to stand atop the 2020 U.S. Open leaderboard after the first round at Winged Foot Country Club.

Fourteen years ago, only one golfer—Colin Montgomerie—posted an under-par round on Thursday in Mamaroneck, New York.

This time around, Thomas highlighted the 21 players who finished the day with a red number on the scorecard. Patrick Reed is among a trio at four under par, and major champions Rory McIlroy and Louis Oosthuizen are both at three under.

Noticeably absent from the leading group are FedEx Cup winner Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, who are all eight shots back of Thomas.

Below is the leaderboard entering Friday, plus notable scores.

2020 U.S. Open Leaderboard

1. Justin Thomas (-5)

T-2. Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff (-4)

T-5. Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen (-3)

T-8. Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Harris English, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Jason Kokrak, Joaquin Niemann (-2)

Notable scores

T-14. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau (-1)

T-22. Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay (E)

T-33. Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama (+1)

T-71. Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth (+3)

T-120. Collin Morikawa (+6)

T-142. Phil Mickelson (+9)

Full leaderboard at U.S. Open.

Round 1 Storylines

Given the history at Winged Foot, nobody expected such low numbers on Thursday. Thomas took full advantage of an easier-than-anticipated course with six birdies and only one bogey.

As expected, though, Thomas isn't dwelling on his 65.

"It's helpful with three days left, but it's not even remotely close to being over," Thomas said, according to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "As great of a round and fun as it was, it's over with now, and I need to get over it."

Thomas played in a group with Tiger Woods, who stood at one under par through 11 holes. However, he bogeyed four of the last six holes, including a double at the 18th for a three-over 73.

"I did not finish off the round like I needed to," he said afterward.

On the other hand, Patrick Reed bounced back from an early double in excellent fashion. Following his two-shot drop on the fifth hole, he birdied No. 6 and celebrated a hole-in-one at the seventh.

Reed and Will Zalatoris (E) both aced the hole.

Despite only hitting five fairways, Reed's lone bogey came at the fifth. He ended the round with an eagle, four birdies and a double for a four-under 66, which matched Thomas Pieters and Matthew Wolff—each with five birdies and one bogey.

McIlroy, Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood all carded three-under 67s, one shot ahead of six players at two under.

Farther down the leaderboard, Johnson and Spieth joined Woods at three over par. They are currently in a group locked for 71st, just outside the tournament's cut line of top 65 plus ties.

And while 2006 U.S. Open runner-up Phil Mickelson started with two birdies, it was basically only a nightmare from there. He had nine bogeys and a double, trudging to a nine-over 79—the second-worst round in the 144-man field.

