US Open Tee Times 2020: Pairings and Predictions for Friday Schedule

Winged Foot Golf Club was built up to be a difficult course for four rounds of the 2020 US Open.

On Thursday, the top players in the field proved that wrong, as 21 golfers finished in red numbers.

Justin Thomas turned in the best scorecard of the round with a five-under 65 that was the best score at Winged Foot in its history as a US Open host.

Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele are among the high-profile players within a few shots of Thomas after 18 holes.

If the course becomes more difficult in the next three rounds, Thursday's low scores could be even more significant since they give Thomas, Reed and others a cushion to work with over golfers that struggled throughout the first round.

Notable Friday Tee Times

7:45 a.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

7:45 a.m. ET (10th hole): Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry

7:56 a.m. ET (10th hole): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

8:07 a.m. ET (10th hole): Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey

12:54 p.m. ET (10th hole): Harris English, Brendon Todd, Davis Thompson

1:16 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

1:16 p.m. ET (10th hole): Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

1:27 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Adam Scott

1:27 p.m. ET (10th hole): Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

Full list of tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Predictions

Leaders Rewarded For Consistency

Before the tournament began, high scores were expected over four rounds because of Winged Foot's US Open history. Two of the last three US Open winners in Mamaroneck, New York finished well over par.

Rory McIlroy, who is two shots back of Thomas, responded with a comparison of another tough course, Oakmont Country Club, to give an example of low scores being attainable at Winged Foot, per ESPN.com's Nick Pietruszkiewicz.

"It's hard, obviously, but I think it's very, very fair," McIlroy said. "When I played Oakmont for the first time, my initial reaction was, this place is impossible. This course doesn't feel quite as ... it gives you a little more chance."

If the course becomes more difficult Friday, the players at the top of the leaderboard could benefit from their first round consistency to remain in the contending positions.

Thomas, McIlroy and Reed combined for one bogey and a double bogey out of the morning threesomes.

Thomas Pieters followed a similar path to card the best total from the afternoon session. He had five birdies and one bogey on his way to a four-under 66.

The players in the top five may not need an abundance of birdies to remain in front Friday. The leader could finish with an unscathed scorecard thanks to plenty of pars.

Playing an even-par 70 round should be the expectation for Thomas, Reed and McIlroy specifically Friday afternoon since the second wave of golfers produced higher scores Thursday.

If that occurs, the players currently in the top 10 could be more aggressive Saturday and Sunday as they look to create separation for the win.

Jordan Spieth Continues To Struggle

One of the unfortunate constants of the last few major tournaments has been the struggles of Jordan Spieth.

On Thursday, Spieth started his round with a bogey at No. 1 and a double bogey at No. 2. He followed a similar trend on the back nine with a dropped shot at No. 10 and a double at the 12th hole.

His comments after the first round should not make anyone believe he will make significant round-by-round improvement.

"There's a lot that's off. I'm not really sure. If I knew, I'd fix it. So I'm kind of just – kind of working through it and looking forward to having a little more time off to figure it out. I mean, yeah, I'm late behind it. The second I try to get back out in front of, it's hooking," Spieth said, per PGATour.com's Cameron Morfit.

The three-time major winner missed the cut at the 2018 US Open and finished in a tie for 65th a year ago.

At the PGA Championship in August, Spieth made the cut behind a second-round 68, but he failed to follow up on that by finishing in a tie for 71st.

If Winged Foot plays as a more difficult course Friday, Spieth could be in for a long afternoon while his playing partner Reed chases the lead.

