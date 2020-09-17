Davis Thompson's Career Background After Historic 2020 US Open Debut

John Minchillo/Associated Press

What were you doing in your senior year of college? Probably not shooting one under at the U.S. Open, right?

Well, that's what Davis Thompson did today, stunning everyone with a superb opening round at his first major. He sits just four strokes behind current leader Justin Thomas (-5), all the more remarkable considering he's a 21-year-old amateur.

So, what is Thompson's story?

He's currently a senior at Georgia, captaining the golf team, and he's very good. Per Ryan Herrington of Golf Digest, Thompson finished "the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season with a 69.95 average, second-lowest in UGA history, with a win and four more top-10 finishes."

Because he's ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, he received an invite from the USGA, which invited the top-seven ranked amateurs this year. He isn't completely devoid of pro experience, having participated in the RSM Classic and Puerto Rico Open. He also won the Jones Cup, an amateur event, earlier this year.

One thing that helped put Thompson at ease during the U.S. Open was being paired in a group with Harris English and Brendon Todd, both Georgia alums.

"I mean, I play a lot of golf with Harris and Brendon, just them being Georgia guys," he told reporters. "So that was a comfortable pairing. Yeah, I was a little nervous, but once I hit that first tee shot, I think I was ready to roll."

Another that probably helped was having his father Todd—who also played for Georgia in the 1980s—working as his caddie.

And Thompson isn't happy just to be there.

"Yeah, just compete, just do the best that I can. I'm not oblivious to the fact this is my first major championship. I'm going to be nervous, but that's part of it," he said. "Just compete my tail off, just stay in my routine, just not make it bigger than it is. Just try to play golf like I do every day. I'm not here to be a tourist."

Thompson will look to continue his success in Round 2. He'll tee off with English and Todd at 12:54 p.m. ET on Friday at Winged Foot.

