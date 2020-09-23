AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Champions assemble. The September 23 edition of AEW Dynamite promised a pair of hard-hitting title matches as well as a tag team match featuring the AEW women's champion, the NWA women's champion and the AEW women's tag team cup champions.

After weeks of declaring that he was cheated in the Casino Battle Royal, Eddie Kingston got his wish. He was given a shot at the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley. In a war of two men with absolutely no quit, this promised to be a brutal affair unlike most had seen in All Elite Wrestling.

TNT champion Brodie Lee has not chosen to take the same approach as his predecessor Cody, but he is still ready for all comers. This week, he battled the man who upset Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy.

After an incredible battle at All Out, Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida now have found a common foe in the AEW women's tag team cup champions Diamante and Ivelisse. While the top women in their respective companies, Shida and Rosa did not have the tag team chemistry of their dangerous opponents.

Carrying a title granted to him by his friend Kip Sabian, "The Best Man" Miro was set to debut in a tag team match with his friend against the established pair of Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. While Miro wanted to make a big statement, Janela and Kiss have a proven track record of stealing the show.

The card was set to shine as bright as any night with huge title matches and monumental moments promised.