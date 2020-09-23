AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30September 23, 2020
Champions assemble. The September 23 edition of AEW Dynamite promised a pair of hard-hitting title matches as well as a tag team match featuring the AEW women's champion, the NWA women's champion and the AEW women's tag team cup champions.
After weeks of declaring that he was cheated in the Casino Battle Royal, Eddie Kingston got his wish. He was given a shot at the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley. In a war of two men with absolutely no quit, this promised to be a brutal affair unlike most had seen in All Elite Wrestling.
TNT champion Brodie Lee has not chosen to take the same approach as his predecessor Cody, but he is still ready for all comers. This week, he battled the man who upset Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy.
After an incredible battle at All Out, Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida now have found a common foe in the AEW women's tag team cup champions Diamante and Ivelisse. While the top women in their respective companies, Shida and Rosa did not have the tag team chemistry of their dangerous opponents.
Carrying a title granted to him by his friend Kip Sabian, "The Best Man" Miro was set to debut in a tag team match with his friend against the established pair of Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. While Miro wanted to make a big statement, Janela and Kiss have a proven track record of stealing the show.
The card was set to shine as bright as any night with huge title matches and monumental moments promised.
Miro and Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss
"Superbad" Kip Sabian introduced "The Best Man" Miro ahead of their match. In a pretaped interview, Joey Janela warned Sabian about tying the knot with Penelope Ford.
Superbad kept The Best Man out of the action early until he found himself outmatched by Janela and Sonny Kiss. Miro threw both competitors around with ease. On a bad fall, Miro hurt his ankle, allowing The Bad Boy to fire back on both heels.
However, The Best Man healed quickly and got back into the fight. He and Sabian injured Janela on the apron. That left Kiss to take a side kick and the Game Over for the tap out.
Result
Miro and Sabian def. Janela and Kiss by submission.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a fun opener. While it didn't show much more than everyone knows about Miro in the ring, The Best Man shined in the level of aggression and power he showed off. His slams looked energized and motivated in a way that rarely landed on WWE television.
Janela and Kiss continue to shine as a tag team. The surprising pair have found their chemistry. It would be great to see them eventually rise through the ranks, but the tag team division is stacked.
It still remains to be seen how far Miro can climb in AEW. Right now, he is working with Sabian, who has rarely gone beyond the midcard of the brand, but The Best Man has already seemingly elevated his tag team partner.