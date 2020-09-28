WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 28

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 was a big night for Monday Night Raw's top stars. Every championship was on the line, and every single champion for the red brand came up big.

In the aftermath, some champions were ready to continue fighting while others were looking for a well-deserved celebration at the end of a long-fought fight.

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton with the help of the men that The Viper wronged. Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair wanted to kick off the show with the WWE champion.

Asuka put her Raw Women's Championship on the line against Zelina Vega at Clash of Champions, but that was not enough for Vega. The former manager demanded another shot on Raw that The Empress of Tomorrow accepted.

Kevin Owens' feud with Aleister Black was put on hold until after Clash, but KO wanted to get his hands on The Dutch Destroyer. WWE gladly accepted another match between these two top stars.

In the wake of recent allegations by Seth Rollins, Jerry Lawler gladly accepted Rey Mysterio and his family onto The King's Court where The King could get to the bottom of it all.

This night was loaded with potential moments and plenty more wrestling that was not announced ahead of time. Even on the back of a huge night, WWE always moves forward.