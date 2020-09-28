WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 28

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 28September 28, 2020
WWE Clash of Champions 2020 was a big night for Monday Night Raw's top stars. Every championship was on the line, and every single champion for the red brand came up big.
In the aftermath, some champions were ready to continue fighting while others were looking for a well-deserved celebration at the end of a long-fought fight.
Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton with the help of the men that The Viper wronged. Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair wanted to kick off the show with the WWE champion.
Asuka put her Raw Women's Championship on the line against Zelina Vega at Clash of Champions, but that was not enough for Vega. The former manager demanded another shot on Raw that The Empress of Tomorrow accepted.
Kevin Owens' feud with Aleister Black was put on hold until after Clash, but KO wanted to get his hands on The Dutch Destroyer. WWE gladly accepted another match between these two top stars.
In the wake of recent allegations by Seth Rollins, Jerry Lawler gladly accepted Rey Mysterio and his family onto The King's Court where The King could get to the bottom of it all.
This night was loaded with potential moments and plenty more wrestling that was not announced ahead of time. Even on the back of a huge night, WWE always moves forward.
Randy Orton Leave Foreboding Warning to Drew McIntyre and WWE Legends
Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels arrived to introduce the WWE champion Drew McIntyre. McIntyre walked out happy and content to stand alongside such legends. They put him over and thanked him for letting them get revenge on The Viper.
Orton appeared on the titantron to warn everyone in the ring that they would pay for crossing him before seemingly leaving the building. Unfazed, The Scottish Psychopath put out an open challenge to anyone in WWE that has not yet fought him for the WWE Championship.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While starting any wrestling show with talking rarely lands, this was a fun segment where McIntyre got to work off legends in the business. It was nice to see McIntyre get a moment to breathe after months of working angry throughout his rivalry with Orton.
The warning by Orton leaves room open for something more, and it is still possible The Scottish Psychopath faces The Viper inside Hell in a Cell. It would not be the best-case scenario, but it will be interesting to see the way that Orton gets his revenge.
Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Zelina Vega
As Zelina Vega prepared for her match, she almost got into a fight with Asuka backstage. A brawl ensued once the bell rang. This time, Vega looked more ready for The Empress of Tomorrow. She wore down Asuka with a technical focus on offense.
However, after The Empress of Tomorrow kicked out of a backstabber, Vega lost her cool. She went to the top rope and dived right into the arms of Asuka, who made her tap out to the Asuka Lock.
Result
Asuka def. Vega by submission to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
Grade
A-
Analysis
Round two of Asuka vs. Vega was better than the first. The two got more time, and they told a better story. Vega is learning from her losses but cannot keep her frustrations in check. This can be an ongoing storyline as the manager learns to win the big matches.
For now, Vega should move away from feuding with The Empress of Tomorrow. She needs to build some credibility. She defeated Mickie James in what was considered an upset to get here. The next time she faces Asuka, she should feel like a potential champion.
Andrade vs. Keith Lee
Andrade mocked Zelina Vega on his way to the ring for losing after berating him repeatedly for failing to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships. He also blamed the manager for Angel Garza's injury.
Following the rant, Andrade issued an open challenge. Keith Lee answered and did not care about any of the drama. After El Idolo had initially grounded The Limitless One, Lee fought back, rose to the occasion and planted Andrade with the Spirit Bomb.
Result
Lee def. Andrade by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
While it makes sense to continue establishing Lee, he won this too quickly for Andrade's talent. El Idolo was just fighting for the Raw Tag Team Championships. He could have looked more competitive more losing. It was also odd to go from Lee getting punted by Orton a week ago to nonchalantly fighting Andrade.
El Idolo cut a promo ahead of the match that showed why he still needs a manager. It is a good idea to use Vega in the women's division, but she should remain the mouthpiece for El Idolo. This may be the plan. If it is not, Andrade may fall farther than he already has.
Seth Rollins Reveals Texts Back and Forth Between Murphy and Aalyah
Seth Rollins stole Murphy's phone before The King's Court.
Jerry Lawler tried to get to the bottom of the Mysterio family drama, and Aalyah tried to play coy. The Monday Night Messiah revealed texts that showed Aalyah wishing Murphy a happy birthday.
Aalyah stormed off before Rey Mysterio could stop her. As The Disciple questioned The Messiah on stealing his phone, Dominik attacked Murphy, setting up a match for later.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was a completely contrived segment. It was entertaining but perhaps only because it was so bizarre. Rollins stole Murphy's phone and had screenshots posted on the titantron within minutes. Dominik chose to attack Murphy not Rollins because of what happened. Rey does not seem to know what to do.
Rey and Dominik should be past Rollins, but instead Aalyah has been thrown into the mix. She is clearly not ready for the spotlight given her struggles with promos. This odd Romeo and Juliet storyline is not working.
Lana and Natalya vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke
Natalya and Lana demanded the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax failing to defend the titles at WWE Clash of Champions. Adam Pearce told the two the titles would not be vacated, but the team could earn a future shot by facing the newest members of Raw.
Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke made quick work of the heels. After Brooke took Natalya out of the equation, God's Greatest Creation hit the bicycle knee for the win on Lana.
Backstage, Rose warned the WWE women's tag team champions that she and Brooke were after the gold.
Result
Rose and Brooke def. Lana and Natalya by pinfall.
Grade
F
Analysis
This was sloppy and dangerous. Rose almost badly injured Lana on a sloppy slam. The match barely got started before it was over. Natalya had almost no role in the entire segment. It was all around bad and made the women look worse.
It makes no sense to throw Rose and Brooke on Raw just 10 days before the next WWE Draft. Even if the draft is not as extensive as the previous year, these types of trades should be avoided.
Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens
In a black room, Aleister Black called Kevin Owens a sham, creating a false image of himself as a good man. He promised to make KO pay for his role in Black's injury.
Arriving with new music, The Dutch Destroyer did not wait to get this fight started. The two men fought around the ring from the opening bell. Back and forth, these two countered each other. Neither man wanted to lose.
Black got into an argument with referee Drake Younger, accidentally striking him after the referee tried to pull him off KO. Younger called for the disqualification. Afterward, Owens hit Black with a stunner.
Result
KO def. Black by disqualification.
Grade
B-
Analysis
While Black and KO are talented and bring so much to these matches, the booking has held them back. These two need to get a chance to fight in Hell in a Cell. This would avoid awkward disqualifications and allow the two to get as brutal as they should.
The Dutch Destroyer had new music, continuing a trend by WWE moving away from CFO$-produced themes. This is a certain step down. However, the presentation as a whole could still help Black get into the title picture.
24/7 Championship: R-Truth (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
Akira Tozawa gave R-Truth a message that he had been eaten by a shark, handing over his black belt to the 24/7 champion. It was a distraction to allow The Stamina Monster to roll up Truth to win the title. Drew Gulak took out Tozawa to win the gold before Truth rolled him up to get the championship back.
This led to a triple threat for the night. After a surprisingly back-and-forth fight by 24/7 Championship standards, Truth took out both men and pinned Gulak after hitting him with an Attitude Adjustment.
Result
Truth def. Gulak and Tozawa by pinfall to retain the 24/7 Championship.
Grade
C-
Analysis
It is a shame that Gulak has become another cruiserweight casualty of coming up to Monday Night Raw only to spend his time fighting for the 24/7 Championship. He deserves better than running around in ninja costumes. This is also true of Tozawa.
Truth has passed 40 reigns as champion and is the only one that seems to be able to sustain the absurdity that the title creates. The concept has no steam left, even if there are occasionally funny if certainly stupid moments.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy
Dominik Mysterio was clearly more motivated to do damage than Murphy. The young talent threw The Disciple around the ring, beating him into the mat.
That was not enough for Dominik, who grabbed a kendo stick from below the ring. Aalyah Mysterio arrived to beg off Dominik. Her brother refused to stop, but the distraction allowed Murphy to roll up Dominik for three.
Murphy ran off to avoid the kendo stick while Allyah got in Dominik's face and slapped him.
Result
Murphy def. Dominik by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
While Dominik vs. Murphy was good as expected, the story surrounding it continues to baffle. Dominik is old enough to understand that he has no say in who Aalyah can be with. If anything, Rey Mysterio should be the stubborn one.
Murphy did work in the ring, but he was made to look like the lesser competitor. He is too talented to get so overwhelmed by Dominik. If he was genuinely holding back, he could have sold it better.