Report: Bengals, Browns Players and Staff All Test Negative for COVID-19 Pre-TNF

All players and staff of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of their game Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The results continue a positive trend for the league, which started off Week 1 with every player and coach testing negative for the coronavirus.

The most recent set of data released by the league is for tests administered from Sept. 6-12, which showed two players and five staff members tested positive for the virus among 2,511 players and 4,926 team personnel tested. However, this set of data does not show whether teams encountered the virus at some point during Week 1, so the report that the Browns and Bengals are all clear is the first indication of how travel is—or isn't—contributing to the spread of the virus.

Since the start of training camp in August, a total of seven players and 24 team personnel have tested positive. The league is testing players and other team personnel for COVID-19 every day, except for the day of a game. As such, the Browns and Bengals will not be tested again until after their game, which is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

In their first home game of the season, the Browns will allow roughly 6,000 fans into FirstEnergy Stadium. The venue will be divided into four sections, with tickets sold in pods of one to 10 people, and fans are required to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. Tickets will include assigned entry gates and suggested times of entry. Plexiglass has been installed at concession stands, and there will be no cash transactions.

A pregame health screening is required, and tailgating is not allowed.

"Our fans also have a responsibility and a role to play, and that is really to adhere to the requirements of the plan," Browns executive vice president and chief operating officer Dave Jenkins said, per Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe. "Wear the mask, properly socially distance and do not come if exhibiting symptoms. Frankly, if you are not willing or able to comply with those plan elements, then they should not attend on Thursday night."