Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise Rookie so Far

Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise Rookie so FarSeptember 18, 2020
In the NFL, first-round picks are typically expected to contribute immediately. There are exceptions—rookie quarterbacks often still sit—but it's rarely a surprise when a first-round pick makes an early impact.
However, players taken later in the draft or not drafted at all can sometimes surprise just by getting onto the field early in their rookie seasons. That's more true than ever in a year with no preseason and little traditional offseason work.
With one week of the 2020 season now in the books, let's take a look at the biggest rookie surprise for each team so far. We're avoiding first-round picks and are skewing positive here, so don't expect a list littered with disappointing debuts.
Arizona Cardinals: DL Rashard Lawrence
Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence didn't log any tackles or sacks in his NFL debut, but he did get on the field for 14 defensive snaps. That makes him Arizona's biggest surprise of Week 1, as the only other viable option here was eighth overall pick Isaiah Simmons.
Simmons, who had an up-and-down debut, was supposed to see the field early. Lawrence, a fourth-round pick out of LSU, fought his way into the lineup during training camp.
"I know it's high praise for a rookie, but just his mechanics and his techniques, it's already through the roof," veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said in early September, per Darren Urban of the team's website. "The sky is the limit for him."
Expect to see plenty more of Lawrence moving forward.
Atlanta Falcons: OL Matt Hennessy
When the Atlanta Falcons drafted former Temple center Matt Hennessy in the third round, it seemed to be a move made for the future. With starting center Alex Mack approaching 35 years old, Hennessy appeared to be a potential replacement in the middle of the line.
However, he surprised by working into the lineup immediately at guard. He rotated with veteran James Carpenter in Week 1, finishing with 18 snaps—23 percent of the team's offensive plays.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell played a more significant role in his NFL debut, but as the 16th overall pick, he was supposed to.
Baltimore Ravens: RB J.K. Dobbins
Even though he was a second-round pick, there was no guarantee that former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was going to be a significant piece of the Baltimore Ravens offense right out of the gate. After all, he was joining a team with last year's top rushing offense, a dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson and a Pro Bowl running back in Mark Ingram II.
However, Dobbins didn't have to wait long to make his mark against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Although he only received seven carries—Jackson, Ingram and Gus Edwards combined for 21—Dobbins got the call near the goal line and finished with 22 yards and two touchdowns.
It should be clear that Baltimore views Dobbins as its best short-yardage option. If he continues making the most of his opportunities, he could replace Ingram as the team's primary ball-carrier before long.
Buffalo Bills: RB Zack Moss
Buffalo Bills rookie running back Zack Moss wasn't as impressive as Dobbins was running the ball in Week 1. He tallied only 11 yards on nine carries, although Buffalo averaged only 3.1 yards per tote as a team, and 57 of the team's 98 rushing yards came from quarterback Josh Allen.
However, Moss did play a surprising 45 percent of the offensive snaps, showing that the Bills value him as both a receiver and a pass protector. For comparison, starter Devin Singletary played 59 percent of the snaps.
Moss finished with three receptions, 27 total yards and a touchdown, which was a solid debut for a relatively unheralded third-round pick out of Utah.
Carolina Panthers: S Jeremy Chinn
The Carolina Panthers addressed their defense early and often in the 2020 draft. While that strategy didn't pay immediate dividends—they gave up 34 points to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1—several of their rookies showed promise.
Hybrid defender Jeremy Chinn was the most surprising early contributor.
Though he was drafted after DerricK Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos toward the back end of Round 2, Chinn saw the workload of a blue-chip first-rounder in his NFL debut. The combination linebacker-safety got the start at outside linebacker and played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Chinn also played eight snaps on special teams and finished with eight total tackles. Expect him to be a frequent contributor for the foreseeable future.
Chicago Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson
The Chicago Bears took former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the 50th overall pick, so it isn't shocking that he was an early contributor. Him getting the start in Week 1 was a bit surprising, though, as no rookie cornerback has started in Week 1 for the Bears since 1996.
Johnson didn't just start right away; he also held his own. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps, logged six total tackles and had three passes defended. Despite being targeted seven times in coverage, he allowed only three receptions.
Johnson's most notable play came on the game's final snap, as he batted the ball away from Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones Jr. to seal the win for Chicago.
"The one thing about him is his mental makeup," secondary coach Deshea Townsend said, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. "... It didn't faze him throughout the entire game, the ups and downs that happened to us."
Cincinnati Bengals: LB Logan Wilson
From the moment the Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, it was clear that he was going to be an immediate starter.
The only other Bengals rookie to see significant playing time in Week 1 was former Wisconsin linebacker Logan Wilson.
The third-round pick played 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps and 66 percent of the special-teams snaps. He finished with three tackles.
While it wasn't a particularly memorable debut, it was surprising that Wilson had a bigger role than 33rd overall pick Tee Higgins, who played only 22 percent of the offensive snaps and finished without a reception.
Cleveland Browns: DL Jordan Elliott
Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. was always expected to be a starter from day one. So was second-round pick Grant Delpit, though the former LSU safety is out for the year with a torn Achilles.
On the other hand, third-round pick Jordan Elliott wasn't expected to make an immediate impact. He was joining a talented and deep defensive line rotation that features the likes of Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi and Adrian Clayborn.
However, Elliott didn't just crack the rotation in Week 1; he was a significant part of it. While he didn't notch a tackle against the Ravens, he did play 44 percent of the defensive snaps.
Dallas Cowboys: OT Terence Steele
Had you told Dallas Cowboys fans in April that first-round wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would play a significant role in the season opener, no one would have been surprised.
Had you told them that undrafted Texas Tech product Terence Steele would start on Dallas' vaunted offensive line, you might have been flat-out laughed at.
However, Steele did get the start at right tackle—over veteran Cam Erving—with La'el Collins out against the Los Angeles Rams.
All things considered, Steele fared surprising well. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only one sack in 72 offensive snaps and was not responsible for a penalty.
While Steele's efforts didn't help lead to a win, he did prove he can be a capable first-year backup.
Denver Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III
With first-round pick Jerry Jeudy ineligible for inclusion here and second-round pick K.J. Halmer inactive, we turn to third-round pick Lloyd Cushenberry III for the Denver Broncos. The LSU product was impressive in his debut at center and figures to be a mainstay along the line moving forward.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cushenberry played 59 snaps and was not responsible for a sack or a penalty.
Fellow third-round pick Michael Ojemudia gets an honorable mention here, as he had an admirable performance against the Tennessee Titans, allowing only three completions on seven targets for 23 yards. However, Cushenberry was one of the most impressive rookie linemen in Week 1, which gets him the nod.
Detroit Lions: OG Jonah Jackson
Plenty of Detroit Lions fans were likely stoked when the team took former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with this year's No. 3 overall pick. Detroit did have the league's worst pass defense in 2019, after all.
When the Lions took his former teammate and interior offensive lineman Jonah Jackson in Round 3, it probably didn't elicit similar excitement.
But while Okudah missed the season opener with a hamstring injury, Jackson got the start at guard. He helped open up a ground attack that totaled 138 yards against a good Bears defense, and he was solid if not spectacular in pass protection.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson was responsible for one penalty and one sack in 70 offensive snaps.
Green Bay Packers: LB Krys Barnes
Undrafted free agent Krys Barnes was one of the NFL's biggest rookie surprises in Week 1.
The Green Bay Packers elevated from their practice squad the day before the season opener, but he played 29 percent of the defensive snaps against the Minnesota Vikings and had a significant impact on the game.
In his 15 defensive snaps, Barnes logged seven total tackles (five solo) and two tackles for a loss. He also showed solid instincts in coverage, and while he did allow two completions on two targets, they went for only five total yards.
"I thought Krys did an amazing job," veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey told reporters. "I thought he had a hell of a game."
Don't be surprised if Barnes' role in the Packers defense only grows from here.
Houston Texans: CB John Reid
Cornerback John Reid didn't have a spectacular Week 1 outing—few players on the Houston Texans defense did—but his debut was nonetheless unexpected.
The fourth-round rookie wasn't widely believed to be a significant piece of the secondary right away, but he forced himself into the rotation with a phenomenal training camp.
"He might've had the best camp of any rookie," head coach Bill O'Brien said, per Mark Lane of Texans Wire. "Some of these guys come in here as rookies and they just know how to work."
The Penn State product played 51 percent of the defensive snaps against Kansas City and finished with seven total tackles. While he did allow three completions on four targets, they totaled only 33 yards, which is respectable given the caliber of pass-catchers he was tasked with covering.
Indianapolis Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor gets the nod here virtually by default. The only other Colts rookies to see significant playing time in Week 1 were wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Pittman caught only two passes for 10 yards, while Blankenship missed a 30-yard field goal in what ended up being a seven-point loss.
Meanwhile, Taylor went from being the No. 3 back to the primary backfield option when Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles. The second-round pick didn't disappoint in that role, either, as he finished with six receptions and 89 scrimmage yards.
While Taylor figured to be the running back of the future in Indianapolis, his time may have already come.
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB James Robinson
Exactly no one saw James Robinson as the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting running back when he was signed as an undrafted free agent in April. However, he was impressive enough in camp that the Jaguars were willing to move on from 2017 fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette.
"He's a very poised individual, no nonsense. He's ready to go," offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said of Robinson, per John Oehser of the team's official website.
He was indeed ready to go as he racked up 62 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards in his NFL debut against Indianapolis.
Rookie wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. gets an honorable mention here as he finished with 47 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. However, Shenault was a heavily hyped draft prospect, while Robinson was the starting back nobody saw coming.
Kansas City Chiefs: CB L'Jarius Sneed
Most will agree that Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the Kansas City Chiefs' most impressive rookie in Week 1. The 32nd overall pick decimated the Texans run defense, racking up 138 yards on just 25 carries.
However, a case could be made that fourth-round pick L'Jarius Sneed was just as impressive, and his emergence was far less expected.
Snead didn't just get the start in his first NFL game; he shined. He totaled three tackles, two passes defended and one interception while playing 93 percent of the defensive snaps. He allowed just two completions for 19 yards despite being targeted seven times.
And Snead showed he can be dangerous if he gets his hands on the football. He took his interception back 39 yards, helping set up a touchdown that made the score 31-7 and essentially sealed the game.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Bryan Edwards
When the Las Vegas Raiders made Henry Ruggs III their first pick in April, everyone expected the speedy Alabama product to be a difference-maker. Few probably expected third-round pick Bryan Edwards to immediately have a major role in the offense.
We saw both emerge in Week 1, however, as Ruggs led the team with 55 yards on just three catches and Edwards played a surprising 75 percent of the offensive snaps. While he only caught one pass for nine yards, the former South Carolina standout did enough to open up space for slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
The only other Las Vegas rookie to see significant time in Week 1 was first-round cornerback Damon Arnette.
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley
When the Los Angeles Chargers parted with running back Melvin Gordon in the offseason, Austin Ekeler was expected to land a bigger role. While he is indeed the starter, he's likely to find himself in a committee situation once again thanks to the surprising efficiency of rookie Joshua Kelley.
A fourth-round pick out of UCLA, Kelley didn't wait to make his mark on the Chargers offense. He rushed for 60 yards on just 12 carries against the Bengals. While Cincinnati isn't the stiffest measuring stick, it nonetheless made for an impressive debut.
The sudden emergence of Kelley likely means veteran backup Justin Jackson will be buried on the depth chart moving forward, which wasn't the expectation when Gordon entered free agency.
Los Angeles Rams: S Jordan Fuller
Rookie sixth-round picks aren't supposed to be immediate difference-makers. However, that's exactly what former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller was for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. He started and at no point appeared overwhelmed by the Cowboys.
Fuller finished with a team-high eight tackles, though his biggest came when he stopped wideout CeeDee Lamb short of a first down on a 4th-and-3 from the L.A. 11-yard line—a play that might otherwise have led to a Dallas lead.
"We are happy to have him in our secondary and he's been playing extremely well, so we expected him to do that again tonight," Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey said, per Stu Jackson of the team's official website. "Very proud of him, glad to have him a part of this team."
Don't be shocked if Fuller goes from being a sixth-round afterthought to a legitimate Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
Miami Dolphins: OG Solomon Kindley
Minnesota Vikings: CB Cameron Dantzler
The Minnesota Vikings parted with cornerbacks Trae Waynes, Xavier Rhodes and Mackensie Alexander during the offseason, so there was always going to be some turnover on the back end. However, it was still a bit surprising to see rookie third-round pick Cameron Dantzler play such a large role out of the gate.
With 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes and rookie first-rounder Jeff Gladney on the roster, Dantzler figured to be more of a role player in his debut.
Yet the Mississippi State product got the start and played 82 percent of the defensive snaps. Unfortunately, he also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a rib injury, so Vikings fans might get a longer look at Gladney against Indianapolis in Week 2.
New England Patriots: RB J.J. Taylor
It was a mild surprise when undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor made the New England Patriots' 53-man roster. The Patriots figure to be a running team with Cam Newton under center, but they boast a deep backfield headlined by Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead.
Not only did Taylor make the team, but he also saw the field in Week 1 against the Dolphins. Though he only saw nine offensive snaps, he had four carries and one reception on one target, finishing with 32 total yards.
Taylor likely earned plenty of future looks from head coach Bill Belichick in the process.
"He's a tough kid that's got good run skills, which we saw at Arizona and to some extent in training camp, as well. I thought he ran hard," Belichick told reporters.
New Orleans Saints: DT Malcolm Roach
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was another undrafted player to have a surprisingly productive debut. With first-round pick Cesar Ruiz and third-round pick Zack Baun both out, he was the only Saints rookie to make an impact in Week 1.
The former Texas standout played 33 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with two tackles, one for a loss.
While it wasn't the most statistically impressive debut for Roach, seeing a third of the defensive snaps on a Super Bowl-caliber roster was probably a bit of a surprise for the undrafted rookie himself. What won't be a shocker is Roach consistently being in the lineup moving forward.
New York Giants: CB Darnay Holmes
When the New York Giants used the fourth overall pick on Andrew Thomas, it was a foregone conclusion that the rookie offensive tackle would see an early role. The same couldn't be said for fourth-round pick Darnay Holmes.
However, the former UCLA cornerback was a major contributor in Week 1. He played 73 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with three tackles.
While it wasn't a flawless debut for Holmes, who gave up five receptions, it was a promising start for an unexpected early role player.
New York Jets: P Braden Mann
There's not a lot to choose from here as offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was the only Jets rookie to play significant offensive or defensive snaps in Week 1. Since he was the 11th overall pick in the draft, a promising debut shouldn't be surprising.
A promising debut for sixth-round pick and rookie punter Braden Mann, however, wasn't quite as expected.
The Texas A&M product was solid against the Bills, averaging 46.3 yards per punt with a long of 58.
While punters are often overlooked, they can be major weapons in the field-position battle. Mann could prove to be a huge addition for a Jets team that will have to scrap for victories in 2020.
Philadelphia Eagles: OT Jack Driscoll
Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jack Driscoll didn't have a flawless start to his NFL career, but the fact that the fourth-round Auburn product started was surprising. Stepping in for an injured Lane Johnson, he got the nod at right tackle and performed admirably.
"There were enough examples of good blocking against a strong defensive line (including Chase Young on the first drive) to be encouraged by the debut," The Athletic's Zach Berman wrote.
Driscoll played 50 snaps and allowed just one sack, per Berman. Against a pass rush as deep and talented as the Washington Football Team's—a unit that boasts Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan and Chase Young—that's pretty impressive.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool garnered plenty of buzz during training camp.
"It doesn't look like he'll be able to sneak up on anybody now," Ben Roethlisberger told reporters.
Claypool might not have snuck up on anyone in Week 1, but he was still surprisingly productive. The former Notre Dame standout caught two passes for 39 yards and played 30 percent of the offensive snaps. While that might not seem like a shocking contribution from a second-round pick, one has to consider the roster around Claypool.
The Steelers are loaded with pass-catchers, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Vance McDonald and Eric Ebron. Yet Claypool has not only cracked the lineup; he's become an immediate difference-maker.
San Francisco 49ers: TE Charlie Woerner
San Francisco 49ers rookie tight end Charlie Woerner makes this list by default. The only other first-year player to appear in Week 1 was defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
While Kinlaw had a fantastic debut—he was graded as the NFL's fifth-best defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus—he's also excluded as a first-round pick.
So we turn to Woerner, who saw one snap at tight end and seven on special teams, according to Football Outsiders.
Impressive? Perhaps not. However, the fact that a sixth-round pick at a position of strength made a Super Bowl-caliber roster during the most unusual of offseasons is still surprising.
Seattle Seahawks: WR Freddie Swain
Seattle Seahawks rookie wideout Freddie Swain hauled in his first NFL reception for 17 yards in Week 1. However, his biggest play against the Falcons came on a fake punt when Atlanta coughed up the ball and the rookie sixth-rounder pounced on it.
While the game wasn't particularly close, that sort of heads-up special-teams play might be the difference between a win and a loss in a different contest. Expect Swain to see more opportunities because of it.
This is likely just the beginning for the Florida product, too. While sixth-round picks often won't even make a playoff-caliber roster like Seattle's, Swain could be a key contributor by season's end.
"He's a good football player, and he's a guy that we really trust in a lot of situations, so you'll see him play more and more," head coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Antoine Winfield Jr.
In his NFL debut, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. played more like a seasoned vet than a second-round rookie. He started at safety, finished with six tackles (three solo) and appeared to be a natural fit in Tampa's secondary.
"Really impressed with Antoine and his development," cornerback Carlton Davis told reporters. "He fit right in with us.
The Buccaneers have high expectations for 2020 with Tom Brady under center. First-round pick and starting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was always expected to be a big part of the equation, but it appears Winfield will be one, as well.
Tennessee Titans: CB Chris Jackson
Without a doubt, rookie seventh-round pick Chris Jackson was one of the most surprising players of Tennessee Titans training camp.
"Honestly, he's been one of the most impressive guys, not just from a young guy's standpoint, just one of the most impressive guys this training camp," safety Kevin Byard said, per John Glennon of Broadway Sports.
Jackson parlayed that camp success into a noteworthy NFL debut. The Marshall product played 59 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with his first pro tackle. He should be a regular rotational piece in the secondary moving forward.
Washington Football Team: RB Antonio Gibson
Chase Young was Washington's most impressive rookie in Week 1, but as the No. 2 overall pick, he was supposed to be. Rookie third-round pick Antonio Gibson, on the other hand, wasn't expected to be an early contributor.
That changed when Washington unexpectedly released Adrian Peterson.
The Memphis product proved to be a versatile chess piece against the Eagles, lining up at both running back and receiver. He finished with a solid 36 yards on nine carries to go with eight more yards on two receptions.
Gibson is clearly going to be a piece of Washington's backfield rotation and not an every-down player. However, he offers the sort of versatility J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber do not. Expect more surprises form him as the season progresses.
Advanced stats and snap counts from Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.