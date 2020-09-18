Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise Rookie so Far

0 of 32

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

In the NFL, first-round picks are typically expected to contribute immediately. There are exceptions—rookie quarterbacks often still sit—but it's rarely a surprise when a first-round pick makes an early impact.

However, players taken later in the draft or not drafted at all can sometimes surprise just by getting onto the field early in their rookie seasons. That's more true than ever in a year with no preseason and little traditional offseason work.

With one week of the 2020 season now in the books, let's take a look at the biggest rookie surprise for each team so far. We're avoiding first-round picks and are skewing positive here, so don't expect a list littered with disappointing debuts.