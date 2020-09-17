Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jeff Hardy, Aleister Black, More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Jeff Hardy may be the intercontinental champion over on SmackDown (don't tell Sami Zayn), but for how long can fans expect to see the future Hall of Famer on WWE television?

That will question answered in this week's collection of rumors from across the wrestling web.

And it won't be the only one.

What is morale backstage at WWE events like now that the company has moved out of the cramped Performance Center? What's going on with Aleister Black and Andrade, once two of the more prominent stars on Monday Night Raw?

Was Serena Deeb's performance against Thunder Rose enough to warrant her attention from decision makers in All Elite Wrestling?

The answer to those questions lie within this week's roundup of pro wrestling rumors.