Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jeff Hardy, Aleister Black, MoreSeptember 17, 2020
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jeff Hardy, Aleister Black, More
Jeff Hardy may be the intercontinental champion over on SmackDown (don't tell Sami Zayn), but for how long can fans expect to see the future Hall of Famer on WWE television?
That will question answered in this week's collection of rumors from across the wrestling web.
And it won't be the only one.
What is morale backstage at WWE events like now that the company has moved out of the cramped Performance Center? What's going on with Aleister Black and Andrade, once two of the more prominent stars on Monday Night Raw?
Was Serena Deeb's performance against Thunder Rose enough to warrant her attention from decision makers in All Elite Wrestling?
The answer to those questions lie within this week's roundup of pro wrestling rumors.
Update on Jeff Hardy's Contractual Status with WWE
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Jeff Hardy has re-signed with WWE for at least another three years. This does not include the time that Hardy had tacked on to his previous deal because of injury.
If accurate, that is a huge get for WWE, especially given that Matt Hardy is over in AEW and the brothers have spent much of the later stages of their careers working together for the same company.
Hardy is still an elite performer, even if he is a step slower in the ring, and the type of star who can still generate buzz just based on his involvement in a storyline, match or angle.
Whether he can stay healthy long enough to fulfill the contract and maybe get one last, great run with the company is the question.
If history tells us anything, it is that WWE has a soft spot for the younger Hardy and will almost always do right by him. It is up to The Charismatic Enigma how far he goes and how much success he wants to enjoy at this stage in his career.
Morale Behind the Scenes of WWE ThunderDome
WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor reported that morale backstage is "much better" since WWE moved to the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
"The move to the Amway Center, which took place last month, is said to have given people backstage a lot more space backstage compared to the Performance Center, and that is said to have helped morale considerably," Dangoor wrote, adding:
"Some members of the SmackDown roster have also attributed the positive atmosphere to the return of Roman Reigns, with the universal champion being seen as a clear locker room leader amongst his peers and higher-ups."
That last part is telling.
We have always heard that Reigns is the locker room leader in WWE, so for the turnaround in morale to be even partly attributed to his return is an indication of just how much he means to the company as a whole. The Big Dog has repeatedly talked about WWE being his yard now, but the connection he has with his coworkers appears far stronger than a T-shirt slogan or catchphrase.
That the ThunderDome setting provides a much bigger feel than the stripped-down production in the Performance Center probably helps the competitors feel like stars again too.
Whatever each performer's reason for the uptick in morale, the quality of the product has increased since the move. And for that, fans should be appreciative.
Aleister Black and Andrade Falling Out of Favor?
Meltzer also reported on Monday's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Aleister Black and Andrade appear to be in danger of losing their pushes with Paul Heyman no longer in control of WWE Creative.
If accurate, it is a major misuse of talent on WWE's end.
Black has long had the potential to be that special, once-in-a-lifetime talent with an engaging aura and in-ring presentation that we have not seen since the heydays of The Undertaker and Kane. He has already been watered down, had his eye injury suddenly disappear and has not been able to build any sustainable momentum for himself.
Take away what little push there was, have him lose meaningless TV matches because of Retribution, and the result will be a tattooed wrestler like all others. That is a hell of an indictment on a writing team that took a major star-in-waiting, gift-wrapped for them by WWE management, and stripped it of everything that made it special.
Andrade is another charismatic in-ring performer who may not have the strong promo skills you would hope for from a top star, but does have a fantastic mouthpiece in Zelina Vega. Like Black, it was an act prepped for the big time tirelessly by Triple H in NXT and handed over with all the trust that the creative genius that is Vince McMahon would be able to utilize him in a way that best served everyone.
Instead, Black and Andrade find themselves in danger of getting lost in the shuffle, and that is almost unforgivable. Hopefully, McMahon and Bruce Prichard recognize what they have on their hands—Black and El Idolo are exactly the types of performers who will go elsewhere and wind up kicking WWE's ass sooner or later.
AEW Signs New Female Talent?
On the latest edition of his podcast, Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho hinted that AEW had signed Serena Deeb following her strong showing against NWA women's champion Thunder Rosa.
If so, AEW has bolstered its women's roster with a talented worker who has excelled between the ropes and as a coach over the course of her career. To great results.
Her release as part of WWE's furloughs in April was surprising. As was the company's decision not to bring her back right away. In not doing so, it created an opportunity for her to go elsewhere and showcase her abilities.
If she has been signed by Tony Khan to AEW, good for Deeb.
She has had quite the career and has earned her opportunities to star on major stages. She was solid in her first showing against Thunder Rosa, and with the amount of young stars AEW has at its disposal in the women's division, she could be an invaluable asset in priming them for major runs.
After, of course, she gets to shine on her own.