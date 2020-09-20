Yankees Clinch 2020 MLB Playoff Berth as Mariners Lose to Padres

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are heading back to the postseason for the fourth straight year.

New York clinched a playoff berth thanks to the San Diego Padres' victory over the Seattle Mariners.

It's the expected result for the Yankees this season albeit far from the road they hoped would get them here.

For the second consecutive season, New York has battled through injuries that saw Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela, Luis Cessa and others spend significant time on the injured list.

Yet the Yankees continued to rack up wins in a relatively wild American League East.

The short season made contenders out of every team in the division except the Boston Red Sox. The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, in particular, provided plenty of headaches for New York fans this season, but it was the Tampa Bay Rays who once again provided one of the biggest challenges as the two clubs continue to battle for the AL East title.

The Yankees are 3.5 games back in that race with seven games to play.

As long as New York remains healthy, it is one of the biggest threats to win the World Series in 2020.

With Stanton, Judge, Gary Sanchez, Torres and DJ LeMahieu providing plenty of run support for a pitching staff that boasts Gerrit Cole, the Yankees may be the one team no contender wants to face in October.