Report: Rockets' Monte McNair Hired as Kings' Head of Basketball Operations

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings have missed the playoffs in each of the last 14 seasons, and they are reportedly heading in a different direction in the front office as they look to turn things around.

According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Kings are hiring Houston Rockets assistant general manager Monte McNair as their next head of basketball operations.

McNair will have his work cut out for him as the Kings haven't even finished a season with a winning record since the 2005-06 campaign.

There is some reason for optimism, though, as Sacramento has young talent to build around with De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, among others. Competing in the daunting Western Conference may take some time, but there is at least a foundation in place for McNair as he arrives.

Houston promoted McNair to assistant general manager in 2018.

He joined the organization in 2007 as an analyst, became the director of basketball operations in 2013 and then became the vice president of basketball operations in 2015.

"Monte has been absolutely critical to the success of the Rockets over his long tenure," Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said in 2018. "His unique combination of analytical skills and ability to work with our coaching staff was a key driver in our record breaking season last year."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Houston has been to the playoffs every year since 2013 and reached the Western Conference Finals twice.

Such a run would be a significant step in the right direction for the Kings.