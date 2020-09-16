Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Happy with 'Feed Me' Tattoo Despite Painful Process

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott famously celebrates big runs or touchdowns with an eating gesture as part of his "Feed Me" branding.

Now, he has the phrase tattooed over his midriff, though getting it there caused some pain.

"It was super painful," he told ESPN's Todd Archer. "I think like the next day we went and threw at [Dak Prescott's house], and it was all swollen and puffy. It was awful. Not going to lie, it was painful. But happy with the result."

His teammate, wideout Michael Gallup, digs the tattoo.

"Feed him. Don't see why he wouldn't, but it ain't too bad," he said. "Zeke's always coming up with something funny to get everybody going. For him to get that new tattoo, lift it up when he scores, he's just telling you plain and simple, just feed him."

The Cowboys feast when Elliott eats. The team is 23-5 (including the playoffs) when he's rushed for 100 or more yards in his career.