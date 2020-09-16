Titans' Kevin Byard Discusses Delivering Son During Emergency Home Birth

Titans' Kevin Byard Discusses Delivering Son During Emergency Home BirthSeptember 16, 2020
Kevin Byard is in his fifth NFL season, but he faced a new level of pressure at his son's birth in August.
The Tennessee Titans safety had to deliver his own child after his wife, Clarke, went into labor earlier than expected. He explained the situation to reporters Wednesday:
John Glennon @glennonsports
#Titans' Byard on delivering own son: Wife having bad contractions at night. He got car ready, but wife couldn't make it. She was on knees having contractions. Hospital told KB to get her in tub. Head already poking out. Wife started pushing, about 15 mins later, KB makes catch..
Byard first told the story on The Midday 180, saying, "I literally didn't even have time to panic."
It's the second straight summer there was a new addition to the Byard family after his wife gave birth to a daughter last August. Eliana Rose Byard arrived nearly a month early, and Byard was back at practice a few hours later.
His son, Kevin Leon Byard IV, provided another tough challenge, but the Byard parents were up to the task.