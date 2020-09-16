Titans' Kevin Byard Discusses Delivering Son During Emergency Home Birth

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Kevin Byard is in his fifth NFL season, but he faced a new level of pressure at his son's birth in August.

The Tennessee Titans safety had to deliver his own child after his wife, Clarke, went into labor earlier than expected. He explained the situation to reporters Wednesday:

Byard first told the story on The Midday 180, saying, "I literally didn't even have time to panic."

It's the second straight summer there was a new addition to the Byard family after his wife gave birth to a daughter last August. Eliana Rose Byard arrived nearly a month early, and Byard was back at practice a few hours later.

His son, Kevin Leon Byard IV, provided another tough challenge, but the Byard parents were up to the task.

