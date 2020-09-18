The Hurt Business and the 10 Best Factions of WWE's Modern Era

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

In a relatively short space of time, The Hurt Business have made quite the impact on Raw. However, they are far from the only group to have dominated WWE in recent years.

When executed properly, factions can be both effective and entertaining. The Four Horsemen created the blueprint for all future factions that followed, with stables such as The Hart Foundation, D-Generation X and the New World Order finding similar success.

Evolution is another example of how a faction can further the careers of everyone involved. Whether that will prove to be the case with The Hurt Business remains to be seen, but they are well on their way if the destruction they have left in their wake on Monday nights over the past few months has been any indication.

They join an elite list of groups in the past decade that have held gold, left a lasting impact and have largely been a blast to watch. The foursome of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are off to a strong start and have been the exact opposite of what failed factions like League of Nations and The Authority turned into: a horribly booked mess.

This list will look back at the greatest factions to grace WWE since 2008 and rank them based on their success, ability to create new stars, overall impact and more.