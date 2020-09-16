US Open Golf 2020: Tee Times, Live Stream and TV Schedule Listings

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The U.S. Open is back at Winged Foot Golf Club for the first time in 14 years.

The large gap in time between the two competitions means few golfers in the field have experience on the course.

According to PGA Tour Communications, there are 16 players in this week's field that competed in 2006. Six of them, including Tiger Woods, missed the cut.

Woods is one of many players who have pointed out the difficulties Winged Foot should present over four rounds.

If the conditions live up to the hype, we could see golfers be happy with a consistent round of pars, instead of scorecards filled with birdies.

U.S. Open Information

Dates: Thursday, September 17-Sunday, September 20

TV Coverage: Thursday (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 2-5 p.m. ET, NBC), Friday (9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 4-7 p.m. ET, NBC), Saturday (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET, NBC), Sunday (10 a.m.-Noon ET, Golf Channel; Noon-6 p.m. ET, NBC)

Live Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and Peacock

Notable Tee Times

7:56 a.m. ET (10th tee): Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

8:07 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

8:07 a.m. ET (10th tee): Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

1:05 p.m. ET: Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry, Alec Ogletree (amateur)

1:05 p.m. ET (10th tee): Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

1:16 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

1:27 p.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

All tee times can be found on PGATour.com



The Thursday and Friday threesomes will alternate where they start over the first two rounds.

For example, the players that begin on the first tee Thursday will start on No. 10 Friday and vice versa.

Woods was placed in one of the early first-round groups with Justin Thomas and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa.

Woods pointed out that Winged Foot compares to a few other difficult courses in the U.S. Open and The Open rotations, per ESPN.com's Bob Harig.

"Well, I think it's right up there next to Oakmont and I think Carnoustie as far as just sheer difficulty without even doing anything to it,'' Woods said. "I think those three golf courses, they can host major championships without ever doing anything to them. This one or Oakmont here is either one or two.''

The notable comparison Woods made is to Oakmont Country Club, which hosted the U.S. Open in 2016.

Dustin Johnson, who is the favorite to win in 2020, captured his only major title at Oakmont with a four-under score.

Johnson was one of four players to finish under par at Oakmont, where he had three rounds in the 60s and a third-round 71.

Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace and Jason Day were among the notable top-10 finishers in 2016.

Winged Foot has been even more brutal to golfers when it hosted major tournaments. In 2006, Geoff Ogilvy won at five-over and Hale Irwin finished first at seven-over to take the 1974 U.S. Open.

Since the course is expected to be difficult, especially in the rough, driving accuracy will be crucial for any player to maintain a consistent scorecard.

Brendon Todd and Chez Reavie were fourth and seventh, respectively, in driving accuracy during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season and could be viewed as sleeper picks because of that.

The most notable name ranked high in that category is Webb Simpson, who was 17th with a 67.31 accuracy percentage. Johnson ranked 118th in that category, and second-favorite Jon Rahm was 56th.

However, Johnson overcame his struggles off the tee to win the FedEx Cup and produce four straight top-two placings.

The likely winner at Winged Foot will be someone who can drive well, minimize mistakes when he does hit the rough and make a few putts in advantageous spots.

Johnson proved he could do all three throughout his three-tournament FedEx Cup dominance, and it would not be surprising to see him top the leaderboard Sunday.

