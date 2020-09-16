NHL Playoff Bracket 2020: Latest Odds, TV Schedule and Predictions

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Islanders staved off elimination for at least a couple more days. Now, they'll need to do something no other team has done this postseason to keep their season alive: beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in consecutive games.

On Tuesday, New York pulled out a 2-1 win in double overtime in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Tampa Bay, as Jordan Eberle scored the game-winning goal 12 minutes, 30 seconds into the second OT period. The Lightning are now 13-5 this postseason, but they've yet to lose back-to-back games.

The Islanders will look to even the series in Thursday's Game 6. If they're successful, then Game 7 would take place on Saturday.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, current Stanley Cup odds and a preview of Thursday's action, along with predictions.

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17

Game 6: No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning -118 (bet $118 to win $100)

Dallas Stars +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

New York Islanders +1050

Odds obtained via DraftKings

Thursday Preview, Prediction

In Game 5, the Lightning again played strong defensively. They just didn't have the offense to match and help them end the Eastern Conference Finals in quick fashion.

Now, Tampa Bay is in uncharted territory for this postseason. In the first two rounds, it defeated both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins in five games. So, this will be the first time that it will be playing a series that is going six games, and potentially even seven.

If it's up to the Lightning, though, it won't go the full distance. They'll look to bounce back behind a defense that allowed only 24 shots in Game 5, while also aiming to generate more offense after Victor Hedman's second-period goal marked their only score on Tuesday.

"It came down to one play. It's tough for us obviously, but this is hockey," Hedman said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "It's how you respond to this that's going to define you as a team. I'm not worried about how our group's going to respond to this."

The Islanders are coming off their best defensive showing of the series. After allowing 17 goals over the first four games of the series, they held the Lightning to one goal as goaltender Semyon Varlamov collected 37 saves.

Will New York be able to keep containing Tampa Bay? One thing hurting the Lightning is injuries as center Brayden Point missed Game 3 with an unspecified injury, returned for Game 4 and then again sat out for Game 5. He's been one of their top offensive players in the playoffs, and they clearly fare better when he's on the ice.

Nikita Kucherov also took a hard hit in Game 5 and took some time off the ice for Tampa Bay, but he eventually came back into the game.

Although the Lightning are a bit banged up, they've continued to show resilience throughout the postseason. Expect that to continue Thursday, as they'll finish off the Islanders by getting back on track offensively and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

New York made things competitive in Game 5, but Tampa Bay hasn't lost consecutive games this postseason for a reason, which is its depth and the amount of talent it has on both ends of the ice. The Lightning are the overall better team, and they'll prove that with a Game 6 win that gets them back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2015.