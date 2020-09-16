US Open Tee Times 2020: Pairings and Predictions for Thursday Schedule

John Minchillo/Associated Press

For the first time in 14 years, Winged Foot Golf Club is playing host to a major tournament. Many of the top golfers in the world are in Mamaroneck, N.Y., for the 2020 U.S. Open, which begins on Thursday.

A lot of eyes will be on Dustin Johnson, who enters the tournament with a ton of momentum. He's finished first or second in each of his past four events, which includes wins at The Northern Trust last month and at the Tour Championship two weekends ago.

Johnson is looking to win his second career major tournament and his first since the 2016 U.S. Open.

There are some strong competitors in the field, though, who will be looking to put an end to Johnson's recent success. Here's everything you need to know heading into the opening round, including predictions for Thursday's action.

2020 U.S. Open First-Round Information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

TV Coverage: Golf Channel (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET), NBC (2-5 p.m. ET)

Tee Times: A full list of tee times can be found at PGATour.com.

First-Round Predictions

Tiger Gets Off To Strong Start In Morning

John Minchillo/Associated Press

It's always worth keeping an eye on the group that includes Tiger Woods. He may not be in his prime anymore, but he's still capable of taking his game to another level on the biggest stages. And it's possible he'll have some success at Winged Foot, where he's played twice before.

Woods is also playing alongside a pair of top-ranked golfers in Justin Thomas (No. 3 in the world) and Collin Morikawa (No. 5). The trio will get started on the first hole at 8:07 a.m. ET on Thursday. Morikawa won the PGA Championship last month for his first career major win.

Thomas and Morikawa could get off to strong starts, and expect Woods to do the same, perhaps even notching a better opening-round score than his counterparts. Woods missed the cut at the 2006 U.S. Open, shooting a 76 in each of the first two rounds, but he'll use that past experience to fare better in his return to Winged Foot.

It's going to be one of the more exciting groups to watch in the morning, and it could be the start of a strong tournament for Woods. He hasn't finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open since 2010, but he could put an end to that drought this weekend.

Johnson Plays Well, Doesn't End Up In Lead

With how consistent Dustin Johnson has been of late, it's likely he'll have at least a solid showing in Thursday's opening round. He'll be playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau at 1:16 p.m. ET.

Over his past four tournaments, Johnson has had only two rounds in which he's shot a 70 or higher. He had a 70 in the second round of the Tour Championship and a 71 in the opening round of the BMW Championship.

"I'm playing probably some of the best golf I've ever played,'' Johnson said last week, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.

Although Johnson won't be at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the opening round, don't expect him to be too far down the list. He'll carry over his consistent play from previous tournaments and begin the U.S. Open with another solid showing.

Rahm Jumps Out To Early Lead After First Round

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

If there's any golfer who might be able to take down Johnson this weekend, it could be No. 2-ranked Jon Rahm, who is in pursuit of his first career major tournament victory. He'll be in the group teeing off at the first hole after Johnson's group, and he'll be playing alongside Phil Mickelson and Paul Casey at 1:27 p.m. ET.

Rahm has been playing well of late, finishing 13th or better at each of his past four tournaments. That included a victory at the BMW Championship and a fourth-place finish at the Tour Championship. In the latter, the 25-year-old finished by shooting a 66 in each of the final two rounds.

And although Rahm has never won a major tournament, he's had some strong showings in recent years. He tied for third at last year's U.S. Open, which was his best finish at a major so far.

In order to take down Johnson and the rest of the top contenders, Rahm may need to get off to a strong start. He did that two weeks ago at the Tour Championship, shooting an opening-round 65. Expect him to perform well in the opening round of the U.S. Open as well.