US Open Golf 2020: Odds, Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

The U.S. Open is set to tee off three months after it was originally scheduled at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the June 18 start date was pushed back to September 17, giving the field a bit more time to practice and placing the major event just after the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Qualifying for the tournament was also revamped given the circumstances. The full 2020 field will be made up of players who are exempt from qualifying, with the total number of entries shifting from 156 to 144.

The 2020 tournament also marks the first time the PGA will air on NBC since 2014.

Winged Foot, which hasn't held the U.S. Open since 2006, appears more than ready for the moment.

In the lead up to this week's action, footage of lively greens and overgrown roughs showed just how difficult the course will play.

Here's how to catch all the action:

TV Schedule

(All times EST)

Thursday, September 17



7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Golf Channel

2 p.m. — 5 p.m., NBC

Friday, September 18

9:30 a.m. — 4 p.m., Golf Channel

4 p.m. — 7 p.m., NBC

Saturday, September 19

11 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., NBC

Sunday, September 20

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Golf Channel

12 p.m. — 6 p.m., NBC

Streaming

NBCSports.com, Peacock

Notable Thursday Tee Times

7:56 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

8:07 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

1:05 p.m. ET: Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger

1:16 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood

1:38 p.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

The full tee-time schedule is available via PGA.com

Preview

This year's action will see $12.5 million in prize money on the line, with $2.16 million in store for the 2020 champion.

That already wasn't going to be easy to claim given the nature of the course at Winged Foot. The talent in the field makes it even tougher.

Reigning champion Gary Woodland is looking to go back-to-back after Brooks Koepka accomplished the feat in 2017 and 2018. Koepka won't be in the field this year after withdrawing because of injury, but 2016 winner Dustin Johnson is back on the tee after capturing the FedEx Cup and looking to hang on to his No. 1 world ranking.

Former winners Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are also in the field and looking to cap off relatively disappointing seasons with another major title.

The same goes for Tiger Woods, who won the tournament in 2000, 2002 and 2008 but failed to make the cut in 2006—the last time Winged Foot played host.

This year, he'll start his week paired up with two of the sport's rising stars in Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

If Woods gets off to a strong start, it may be a long weekend for everyone else as the golf icon looks for major win No. 16.