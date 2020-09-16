US Open 2020 Odds: Examining Betting Lines for Underrated Picks

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A good amount of buzz heading into the 2020 U.S. Open surrounds past major winners who have lit up the courses on the PGA Tour in recent weeks.

While it is worth considering Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and others to win at Winged Foot Golf Club, there is a former U.S. Open champion who has played well of late on the European Tour who could be in contention as well.

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is coming off back-to-back top-three finishes on the European Tour and could be an underrated betting pick to take home the second major of 2020.

Kaymer is not the only golfer who has played well overseas who could be in contention over the weekend. Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the rising stars in the game and recently won on the European Tour.

Another underrated pick to consider for Winged Foot is someone who qualified for the Tour Championship and put up consistent scores over the last few months on the PGA Tour.

Betting Lines for Underrated Picks

Martin Kaymer (+9000)

Kaymer possesses some of the longest odds of any previous major winner.

At +9000, the 2014 U.S. Open winner is slightly ahead of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Bubba Watson.

After missing the cut at the PGA Championship, the German went back overseas and took a tie for third at the UK Championship and second at the Andulucia Masters.

His performance in Spain during the first weekend of September could help him grind into a high finishing position at Winged Foot since Real Club Valderrama was very difficult, just as this week's course is expected to be.

Kaymer finished one stroke behind winner John Catlin at three over despite shooting a 74 in the final round, which was his worst card of the Andalucia Masters.

A week before, Kaymer put up three rounds in the 60s on a much easier course at the UK Championship to finish at 13 under.

If he translates his experience from the tough course in Spain to a place that is notorious for high scores at majors, Kaymer could fly under the radar to the top of the leaderboard.

Rasmus Hojgaard (+16000)

Hojgaard is an unknown player to most golf fans on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

The 19-year-old from Denmark is a rising star on the European Tour, and he has produced a solid string of results since the restart this summer.

The most impressive showing was a victory at the UK Championship.

An argument against Hojgaard being in contention can be made since he does not have much experience on a difficult American course like Winged Foot. In 2006, Geoff Ogilvy won the U.S. Open at five over.

But the counter to that is the Dane is in good form and could thrive off that to play with no fear and post a few respectable scores.

If you are not sure if you can trust Hojgaard to win but still think he can perform well, he sits at +163 to finish in the top 40.

Brendon Todd (+8000)

Todd has been a fixture near the front page of the leaderboard since the PGA Tour resumed in June.

The 35-year-old started that run with a tie for 11th at the Travelers Championship in which he shot a third-round 61.

After that, Todd produced five top-25 placings in an eight-tournament span, and he shot a pair of rounds in the 60s to take a top-20 spot at the PGA Championship.

Todd could put himself in a decent position Thursday after cardidng eight opening rounds in the 60s dating back to the Charles Schwab Challenge.

He also achieved success on a similarly difficult course at Olympia Fields Country Club, when he took a tie for eighth at the BMW Championship.

Todd was not as effective at the Tour Championship with a 70-74 finish.

If Todd carries over his consistency from the last few months into this weekend, he could make a run at the top or land his second top-20 finish at a major in 2020.

