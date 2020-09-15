49ers Denounce Racist Messages Fan Sent to Cardinals' Budda Baker

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced they "unequivocally denounce" the fan who sent Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker racist messages following Sunday's game and clarified that individual does not represent the team in any way:

Baker shared the racist Instagram messages a 49ers fan sent him after Sunday's game, adding, "All you can do is pray for ppl like this."

The fan called the safety a "monkey" and "slave" and used the N-word multiple times (warning: contains racist language and profanity).

The fan appeared to take issue with a hit Baker delivered on 49ers tight end George Kittle during Arizona's 24-20 victory.

Baker finished with 15 tackles in the win and was one of the best players on the field for either side.

Alex Shultz of SFGATE noted the Cardinals did not come out of the locker room during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game. They were not the only NFL team to do so in Week 1, while others saw players come together in a show of unity. Individual players across the league also knelt as a means of protesting systemic racism and police brutality.

The league has taken some steps to address social justice pushes, including putting the words "End Racism" in the end zone. Some players have also worn decals honoring victims of racist violence and police brutality.

Yet it is clear those messages have not landed with every fan given the horrific messages Baker received after Sunday's game.

Arizona and San Francisco face each other again Dec. 27.