Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 15

1 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

As the road to Bound for Glory continued, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and top contender Kylie Rae found themselves on separate sides of a tag team match in which The Virtuosa partnered with Kimber Lee against Smiley Kylie and Susie.

Rae frustrated the heels early, out-wrestling both Purrazzo and Lee before tagging Susie into the bout. Despite an early onslaught from the artist formerly known as Su Yung, the heels gained control of the match by beating her down and isolating her from her partner.

A hot tag to Rae sparked a babyface comeback. The No. 1 contender unloaded on champion Purrazzo and the double-tough Lee. Susie tagged back into the match delivered the Archnarana and the Panic Switch for a pinfall victory.

Result

Rae and Susie defeated Purrazzo and Lee

Grade

B

Analysis

Not only did this match bring Rae and Purrazzo together ahead of their inevitable clash for the KO title, but it also continued to the storyline of Susie transitioning back into her evil alter ego, Su Yung. Late in the match, she withstood Lee's onslaught and delivered her deranged split personality's signature maneuvers to earn the win.

Then, as the bell rang and the referee declared her and Kylie the victors, Susie broke free of Yung's grip on her and reverted back to her sweeter and more oblivious persona.

Susie starred here, Rae and Purrazzo mixed it up and Lee reminded fans why she might be one of the most underappreciated in-ring performers in women's wrestling. That all combines for a solid opener on tonight's broadcast.