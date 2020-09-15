Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 15

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 15September 16, 2020
Rich Swann returned to the Impact Wrestling Tuesday night with a massive announcement, one with Bound for Glory implications.
It was the most noteworthy occurrence on what was yet another steady, entertaining broadcast from a company with momentum on its side.
What was the announcement, how would it affect Swann personally and what would it mean for both him and reigning Impact World Champion Eric Young, the man that sidelined him and forced him into a premature retirement?
Find out with this recap of the AXS TV broadcast.
Susie and Kylie Rae vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee
As the road to Bound for Glory continued, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and top contender Kylie Rae found themselves on separate sides of a tag team match in which The Virtuosa partnered with Kimber Lee against Smiley Kylie and Susie.
Rae frustrated the heels early, out-wrestling both Purrazzo and Lee before tagging Susie into the bout. Despite an early onslaught from the artist formerly known as Su Yung, the heels gained control of the match by beating her down and isolating her from her partner.
A hot tag to Rae sparked a babyface comeback. The No. 1 contender unloaded on champion Purrazzo and the double-tough Lee. Susie tagged back into the match delivered the Archnarana and the Panic Switch for a pinfall victory.
Result
Rae and Susie defeated Purrazzo and Lee
Grade
B
Analysis
Not only did this match bring Rae and Purrazzo together ahead of their inevitable clash for the KO title, but it also continued to the storyline of Susie transitioning back into her evil alter ego, Su Yung. Late in the match, she withstood Lee's onslaught and delivered her deranged split personality's signature maneuvers to earn the win.
Then, as the bell rang and the referee declared her and Kylie the victors, Susie broke free of Yung's grip on her and reverted back to her sweeter and more oblivious persona.
Susie starred here, Rae and Purrazzo mixed it up and Lee reminded fans why she might be one of the most underappreciated in-ring performers in women's wrestling. That all combines for a solid opener on tonight's broadcast.
XXXL vs. The Deaners
After weeks of story and battles inside Wrestle House, The Deaners and XXXL brought their rivalry back to the Impact Zone for a big tag team contest.
Acey Romero and Larry D worked over Cody Deaner, cutting him off from partner, Cousin Jake. Cody dodged a big lariat clothesline, though, and tagged Luke in to spark a comeback.
Jake downed Larry with a sidewalk slam. Jake delivered a huge bodyslam to Romero but Larry blasted him with the Best Hand in the House for the pinfall victory.
Result
XXXL defeated The Deaners
Grade
C
Analysis
Jake looks like a star and his chemistry with Cody helps to elevate the overall quality of the team.
This was relatively one dimensional and with XXXL going over definitively, one has to hope this is the end of this weeks-long program.
If not, staleness will most definitely set in.
Trey Miguel vs. TJP
As competition for Rohit Raju’s X-Division Championship heats up, TJP battled The Rascalz’ Trey Miguel in singles competition.
The competitors attempted to out-wrestle each other early before TJP earned the upper-hand with his deep and innovative submission arsenal. Just as Trey appeared to turn the tides, TJP caught him mid-flight with a dropkick.
TJP countered a 619 but Miguel answered with a spinning enzuigiri. TJP met him up top and delivered a superplex, then followed up with an Octopus submission. He transitioned into a heel hook but Miguel made it to the bottom rope, forcing the break.
TJP tried for the Mamba Splash but Miguel rolled out of the way and caught his opponent with double knees to the chest. He added a second pair of double knees for the pinfall victory.
Result
Miguel defeated TJP
Grade
B
Analysis
TJP has been fantastic of late and Miguel has been one of the brightest young stars in the entire company for at least the last year. This was a superb showcase for the competitors as they sought to enter themselves in contention for Raju’s X-Division Title.
TJP defeated Chris Bey, Bey is guaranteed a rematch and by way of his win victory here, Miguel has as strong an argument as any.
Expect a Fatal 4-Way Match at Bound for Glory. Given the talent involved, not to mention the characters, do not be surprised if it steals the show out from underneath some much higher-profile encounters on that particular PPV.
If, of course, that is the direction the company heads in.
Rich Swann Returns to the Impact Zone
Rich Swann returned to the Impact Zone and asked Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore to join him in the ring. He appealed to D’Amore, asking him to grant him permission to return to the ring to compete against Eric Young at Bound for Glory for the Impact Wrestling World Championship.
D’Amore expressed his concerns and suggested, in his current state, the only thing Swann might be if he was to wrestle Young is crippled.
Swann continued to implore the EVP for his blessing until Eric Young made his presence felt. The Impact Wrestling World Champion hightailed it to the ring and shoved D’Amore over before Swann took him to the mat and fired off a flurry of right hands.
As Young rolled out of the ring and up the ramp, D’Amore made the match official despite protests form the titleholder.
Grade
B
Analysis
Swann was real, he was emotional and D’Amore answered with his own passion. The EVP walked a fine line of former wrestler and executive and did so to great effect. When he was physically assaulted by the unhinged world champion, he reacted as a wrestler would: impulsively, making the match official for Bound for Glory.
Swann’s performance on the mic, Young’s continued acts of depravity and the vastly underrated D’Amore helped make this a better-than-expected promo segment.
Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack
After Brian Myers scored an underhanded victory over Willie Mack a few weeks back, the two competitors clashed in singles competition.
Mack dominated early, wiping Myers out on the arena floor. The Most Professional Wrestler, though, recovered and sent Mack back-first into the ring apron. A wicked Russian leg sweep onto the ring entrance. Myers wore his opponent down, working him over and keeping the big man off his feet.
Mack fought his way back into the match, delivering a spinning back elbow and big leg drop for two.
The action continued back-and-forth until Mack scored a Stunner for the pinfall victory.
Result
Mack defeated Myers
Grade
C+
Analysis
Mack overcame Myers’ attempts at underhanded tactics for the third straight time, delivering a stunner to bring their feud to a close.
Or so it would seem.
Myers still holds the edge in wins and without anything more obvious for them to do, there are worse options than to continue the program. Whether it can actually maintain any steam with more exciting, prominent programs elsewhere on the card, remains to be seen.
Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan
Looking to avenge Tasha Steelz loss from a week ago, Kiera Hogan battled former Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie.
Valkyrie tossed Hogan to the floor while commentators Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne questioned where Rosemary was instead of being in her corner. A big boot in the corner earned a suddenly aggressive Hogan the upper hand.
Valkyrie would attempt to fight her way back into the match but Hogan would capitalize on a distracted Wera Loca and score the upset victory.
Result
Hogan defeated Valkyrie
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was surprisingly one-sided, with Valkyrie and the commentary team really putting over the idea that the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion struggled to focus without best friend Rosemary in her corner.
Now, with a loss on her record and a lack of support from either Rosemary or Johnny Bravo, Valkyrie will likely become a vindictive bestie, looking to ruin her friend's wedding day any and every way possible. That should make for some quality television while providing the audience with story it can sink its teeth into outside of simply the in-ring content.
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Earlier in the show, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton and The North brutally attacked The Rascalz' Wentz and Dez, eliminating them from the advertised Eight-Man Tag Team Match. In their place? The Good Brothers' Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who teamed with Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
The babyfaces wrestled control of the bout away from their opposition early, The Good Brothers targeting Austin before Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley paired off on Josh Alexander of The North. The Machine Guns dropped Madman Fulton heading into the break.
Back from the timeout, the heels gained the upper hand, targeting Shelley and working him over in their corner.
A big back suplex by Shelley to Austin created separation and allowed him to tag Anderson into the match. The Machine Gun exploded into the match. He delivered a massive, picture-perfect spinebuster to Page for a near-fall.
Good Brothers set up for the Magic Killer but Alexander broke it up. The action broke down with all competitors getting their signature stuff in.
Ultimately, Austin stole the win out from underneath Page and Alexander, creating tension between the victors as the show went off the air.
Result
Austin, Fulton and The North defeated The Good Brothers and The Motor City Machine Guns
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun, energetic match that did not try to reinvent the wheel. It was absolutely fine for what it was, which was an excuse to bring all four teams together and plant the seeds for some multi-team match at Bound for Glory.
It worked.
Austin and Fulton now have a claim to a title shot while The North understandably wants their gold back. Throw in the easy-going Anderson and Gallows and you have the pieces for a high-profile tag match come the PPV.
That is, if Austin, Fulton and The North don't obliterate each other before then, based on the tense staredown that closed out the show.