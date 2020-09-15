Naomi Osaka: People Telling Me to Stick to Sports Inspired US Open Title Run

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka has a message for the haters: Telling her to "stick to sports" or sending her other messages like that only inspires her to be better.

The 2020 U.S. Open winner tweeted the following Tuesday:

During her run to the Grand Slam title, Osaka wore masks honoring several Black victims of police violence and systemic racism, including Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, among others:

Osaka will be a force on the WTA for a long time. The 22-year-old is one of tennis' brightest stars, with three Grand Slam titles (she also won the 2019 Australian Open and 2018 U.S. Open) and a spell atop the women's rankings in 2019.

She is one of a number of athletes using their voices to bring awareness to social issues such as racial discrimination and police brutality, and she's doing so while winning on the court. So the haters better grow accustomed to hearing what she has to say, because she isn't going away.