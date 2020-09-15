Chicago Radio Host Dan McNeil Fired After Sexist Tweet About ESPN's Maria Taylor

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Chicago's 670 The Score fired radio host Dan McNeil after he tweeted sexist comments about ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor, per Phil Rosenthal of the Chicago Tribune.

"NFL sideline reporter or a host for the [Adult Video News] annual awards presentation?" McNeil asked in the since-deleted tweet.

The AVN is a trade publication that covers the adult entertainment industry.

Entercom Communications regional president Rachel Williamson said in a memo to the WSCR staff that "last night's tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable."

Taylor responded to McNeil's sexist comments on Monday:

A number of reporters and NFL players, current and former, also came to her defense:

Taylor was making her NFL sideline debut on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Taylor has served a number of roles for ESPN since joining the company in 2014, which has included appearing on NBA Countdown, College GameDay and Get Up, among others.

McNeil has a history of offensive public comments. As Rosenthal wrote, "Perhaps his most serious infractions came at WMVP-AM 1000, which suspended him in 2007 for a series of indiscretions, culminating in calling a local female TV executive a 'b---h' on the air. The station previously suspended him for an ugly on-air spat with a co-host."