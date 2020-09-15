Fragment x Air Jordan 3 Collection: Raffle List, Release Date and Photos

Nike.com

The Hiroshi Fujiwara-designed Jordan 3s are headed to the SNKRS app—or, if you're anticipating a giant L from the app, a raffle near you—this week.

Nike will release its Jordan 3 x Fragment collaboration Thursday, which Fujiwara debuted earlier this year. Here is how the Nike website describes the black-and-white take on the classic silhouette:

"Along with two other footwear pieces and an apparel collection, this AJ3 rounds out the Fragment x Jordan collaboration by applying Fujiwara's attention to detail to one of the most beloved Jordan silhouettes. The black and white 'orca' color scheme plays on his earlier Nike work, while a fully spelled-out SKU on the midsole draws a connection between the art and business of streetwear. A stamped Fragment logo appears above the midsole and again underneath a translucent Jordan logo on the heel to make a tasteful, but subtle imprint."

Jordan 3 x Fragment Release Information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Where: SNKRS App/Nike.com

Raffles:

A Ma Maniere

Social Status

Bodega

Titolo

Xhibition

The famed Japanese designer first worked with Jordan Brand on an Air Jordan 1 collaboration in 2014, shoes that fetch anywhere from $2,500 to $5,500 on the secondary market.

The Jordan 3 originally released in 1988 and has seen several notable retro releases, but the Fragment colorway will be on the shortlist of some of the most anticipated.

In other words: You're going to need to be fast and very, very lucky to score a pair of their latest collab.